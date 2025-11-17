Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

by

Tilt-shift photography has gained significant popularity in recent years, with many stunning examples that showcase its unique ability to make real-world scenes look like miniature models. The technique can be achieved either optically, with a specialized lens, or simulated in Photoshop through a process called “miniature faking” by manipulating contrast, color saturation, and depth of focus.

Serena Malyon, an art student at the time, explored the potential of applying the tilt-shift technique to classical paintings, specifically those created by the famous Impressionist artist, Vincent van Gogh. Malyon photoshopped Van Gogh’s masterpieces to create a remarkable tilt-shift effect, transforming the paintings into what appear to be 3D dioramas.

In the years since Serena’s initial experimentation, her work has likely inspired other artists and photographers to explore tilt-shift manipulation with classical paintings, further pushing the boundaries of this innovative technique. Despite the alterations made to achieve the tilt-shift effect, it’s important to note that the essence of the original masterpieces remains intact, with no elements added or removed.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | artcyclopedia.com

#1 Starry Night Over The Rhone, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#2 The Red Vineyard, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#3 Red Chestnuts In The Public Park At Arles, 1889

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#4 Field With Poppies, 1889

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#5 The Starry Night, 1889

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#6 Snow-Covered Field With A Harrow, 1890

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#7 Pont De Langlois, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#8 Landscape At Auvers After The Rain, 1890

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#9 The Harvest, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#10 Prisoners Exercising, 1890

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#11 Arles: View From The Wheat Fields, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#12 The Painter On His Way To Work, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#13 View Of Saintes-Maries, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#14 Wheat Field With Rising Sun, 1889

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#15 Mountains At Saint-Remy, 1889

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

#16 Sunset: Wheat Fields Near Arles, 1888

Artist Uses A Tilt-Shift Technique To Reimagine Iconic Paintings By Vincent Van Gogh (16 Pics)

Image source: serena malyon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Once Upon a Time Photo Preview Episode 18 – Stable Boy
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2013
Five Things We Wish Would Happen on Shameless
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2019
Dad Ignores 5YO Son’s Grief When Mom Dies, Son Returns The Favor When His Stepmom Dies
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About True Story on Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2021
Interior Designers Show How 6 Iconic Cartoon Characters’ Bedrooms Would Look In Real Life
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dad Goes Christmas Tree Shopping Without Mom, Decides To Troll Her With Hilarious Pics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.