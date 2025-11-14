I Create Fish Ceramic Wall Decor

by

Hello, my name is Ed and I create ceramic fish wall décor. I developed my unique style of art by spending years perfecting techniques working with clay creating fish, cat, dog, and owl ceramic wall décors all with my unique style.

What I like most about this art is that with practice, trying different techniques and different processes I feel my work gets better and more mature with each artwork created. As you can see when looking at my artwork I have developed my own style. As a ceramic artist it’s very rewarding when someone likes my work well enough to purchase and hang on their walls. This compels me to strive for higher creativity. My end goal is to bring happiness into people’s lives through art.

More info: ceramicwalldecor.com

Smallmouth bass

Bold sunfish

Stripe bass

Camouflage sunfish

Sunfish

Rainbow trout

Patrick Penrose
