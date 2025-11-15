Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Poem? (Closed)

It can be any type of poem, and it can be one that you wrote too!
Idk is this is a poem or a saying or something, but:
Your neck isn’t is a coat, don’t hang it.
Your wrist isn’t paper, don’t cut it.
Your heart isn’t a door, don’t lock it.
Your life isn’t a movie- don’t end it.
I am me I am a she.
You are you, you work with a crew.
I love to sing, It brings a smile to others face.
You love to draw you make people go awwwwwwww.
I love pigs but we cant get one because their quite to big.
You love dogs, you also like frogs
I am young I love being sprung in mid-air
You are old, and have lived a harsh and cold life.
We are human, some bloom in.
We make our world fake.
We kill our creatures and make puppy mills.
We are selfish, and scar our planet.
We can probably never fix it because who knows if we are clever.
Anyway thats one of my kinda bad poems. P.S i have about 50 poems written bout 10 are 5 pages long.
Roses are red
violets are blue
outside im smiling
inside im crying
or there’s sum i wrote. its not a poem but its a song i wrote for my bsf.. Hope y’all like it :D Its called “try”
Do i start with im sorry
Or do i walk away and cry
I don’t know what to do so im gonna try, try, try
I’m sorry you’re broken
Im sorry i hurt you
I didn’t mean for this to happen
But now look at me and you
We’re both hurting inside
We both are gonna cry tonight
We care about others
And we get hurt if we’re kind
I trusted people
But they took advantage
I broke your heart
And they left me in pieces
Do i start with im sorry
Or do i walk away and cry
I don’t know what to do so im gonna try, try, try
I hate the way we ended things
I know you hate me
But i’m gonna swing
So please listen to me…
I’m sorry you’re broken
Im sorry i hurt you
I didn’t mean for this to happen
but now look at me and you
You’re perfect
You’re all i have
You made me happy
But now i’m just sad
Do i start with im sorry
Or do i walk away and cry
I don’t know what to do so I’m gonna try, try, try…
The dust pink flower
woven from blue and orange
has grown forgotten.
haiku written by me :>
Excerpt from Rilke’s First Duino Elegy (it’s very long):
Who, if I cried out, would hear me among the Angelic
Orders? And even if one were to suddenly
take me to its heart, I would vanish into its
stronger existence. For beauty is nothing but
the beginning of terror, that we are still able to bear,
and we revere it so, because it calmly disdains
to destroy us. Every Angel is terror.
Invictus
Out of the night that covers me
Black as the pit from pole to pole
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the horror of the shade
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate
How charged with punishments the scroll
I am the master of my fate
I am the captain of my soul.
I made dis in gr 3
My turtle Fred
He is not dead
He sleeps in his shell
And when he does die
I guess he will smell
