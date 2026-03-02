César Awards Breaks Silence On Jim Carrey Conspiracy Theory As Drag Queen Claims He Posed As Him

Jim Carrey’s appearance at the 2026 César Awards sparked a social media frenzy so extreme that a César Awards delegate has now come forward to quash the rumors.
The Canadian-American actor’s attendance at the 51st edition of the award ceremony, held in Paris on February 26, had netizens voicing that he did not look like his usual self at all.
Speculation got so intense that a drag performer, going by Alexis Stone, claimed it was he who was at the award show instead of Carrey.
“As someone who has watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% not him,” one user said, while another asked, “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey. The eyes are not even the same color.”
Seeing the chatter about Carrey’s appearance taking over the discussion of the ceremony itself, the César Awards were forced to issue a response.
The César Awards have broken the silence on Jim Carrey’s appearance speculation
In an interview with Variety published today (March 2), Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, said the actor’s appearance at the ceremony, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award succeeding Julia Roberts, was authentic.
Caulier called the rumors surrounding Carrey’s appearance a “non-issue” while divulging the long preparation that went into the actor’s tribute.
“Jim Carrey’s visit had been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation,” Caulier began.
“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson, and two close friends and family members.
“His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again,” the delegate said before adding, “I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”
In his speech, Carrey, per Variety, traced his ancestral roots back to France, revealing that “about 300 years ago, my great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather, Marc-François Carré, was born in France, in Saint-Malo, before emigrating to Canada.”
Drag performer Alexis Stone claimed he attended the César Awards in Jim Carrey’s place, but netizens were skeptical
Alexis Stone took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1 to share a carousel of images: a close-up of Carrey’s face on the César Awards red carpet, a second image from inside the venue, and finally, for the big reveal, a hyper-realistic mask, complete with teeth and a wig, laid out on a table with the Eiffel Tower visible in the backdrop.
He captioned the upload, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”
Stone, who has impersonated showbiz figures like Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Donatella Versace, Lana Del Rey, and even the historical painting The Mona Lisa in the past, was asked by one social media user to “show some footage of the process” of his claimed Jim Carrey conversion.
“That picture of the mask was made with ChatGPT, haha, who are they fooling?” a second said.
“I need to see behind the scenes before I believe this,” added a third.
“You and I both know that the mask is not going to look like Jim Carrey we saw recently. It is just someone riding off the virality of this whole thing because it fuels the existing conspiracy theories that make no sense,” noted a fourth.
“No face mask is good enough to look like an actual human being, especially on high-definition cameras,” the next said.
Some social media users defended Jim Carrey, calling his much-debated look a result of aging
“Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim,” a netizen wrote about Carrey’s César Awards appearance, while another asked, “Have we ever seen a cloned human being? Does it exist?”
“Calling Jim Carrey a clone because he looks different at 64 than he did in a green rubber mask thirty years ago is peak internet brain rot. Aging is not a conspiracy; it is just linear time,” one responded.
“You all are so dramatic. Why can you not accept that someone grows up and changes?” another added.
“I promise you, when you turn 65, your face will also not look like it did when you were 32,” asserted a third, while a fourth remarked, “He is just getting older and has a little more fat on his body.”
“Wow, man, what is wrong with people? The guy grows his hair, and he is a clone now. How are we still here as a species?” a fifth commented.
“Sometimes the only thing that is off is our expectation that celebrities stay frozen in time,” argued the next.
One tried to divert the conversation back to Carrey’s Lifetime Achievement Award and his acceptance speech, saying, “He was talking in depth about something instead of being funny, and that is all you noticed.”
Amid the fiasco, an old statement by a plastic surgeon claiming that Carrey may have gone under the knife has resurfaced
Dr. Millicent Rovelo, based in Beverly Hills, claimed in a 2024 interview with Radar Online that Carrey might have undergone blepharoplasty.
Blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the eyelids to prevent sagging and reduce a more mature appearance.
The doctor was quoted as saying: “Carrey previously had a lot of excess skin of his upper eyelids hanging over the outer edges of the eyes. In the most recent video of him, you can see that the excess skin is removed, and that makes his eyes appear larger and rounder.”
It is noteworthy that Carrey has neither confirmed nor denied the observation.
“You conspiracy theorists sound insane,” a netizen expressed
