Pregnant Woman Finds Out Boyfriend Cheated On Her After Friend’s Family Posts GoFundMe

A pregnant woman found that her boyfriend of seven years cheated on her with her friend, discovering the shocking betrayal through a GoFundMe page set up by the mistress’ family. Pleading on social media, the heartbroken woman revealed that in addition to expecting her second child with her disloyal partner, she was also left alone with their “severely autistic” daughter.
Taking to her TikTok page on June 7, Kristen Kelly posted a video of herself breaking down in uncontrollable tears, explaining how her boyfriend, Chris, had gone on a $6000 Mexico trip with her friend, Kalyn.
To make matters worse, Chris and Kalyn had used Kristen’s money to go on their little traitorous getaway.
Kristen, who was 34 weeks pregnant with her second child at the time, said Chris had told her that he was working an hour away from their home the entire weekend when, in reality, he had left the country with Kalyn.
Kristen Kelly discovered that her boyfriend, Chris, of seven years cheated on her with her friend, Kalyn
Staying at home alone with their first child, who is a five-year-old non-verbal autistic girl and, therefore, can’t be left with a babysitter or another family member, Kristen realized that something had gone terribly wrong when she discovered the GoFundMe page that Kalyn’s family had set up after she suffered a motorcycle accident with Chris.
“For once, a motorcycle accident saved someone’s life,” the devasted mother wrote in the caption of the video, which has amassed over 12 million views.
The woman, who lives in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, USA, exclaimed in the nearly six-minutes-long clip: “I feel so betrayed, I feel so stupid, I am so f*****g mad, I’m so sad, I’m so angry.”
Kristen made the shocking discovery through a GoFundMe page set up by Kalyn’s family
Kristen noted how Chris and Kalyn had gone on to “live their life” while she was staying at her “ruined” home with, in the approaching future, two kids to take care of by herself.
In a new follow-up video posted on Saturday (June 15), Kristen, who is now about 35 weeks pregnant, affirmed that she would not be getting back with her unfaithful ex.
“Like, let’s be real here, this man cheated on me, and if this man loved me, he wouldn’t have done that,” Kristen said.
Kristen revealed that in addition to expecting her second child with Chris, she was also left alone with their “severely autistic” daughter
Chris and Kalyn had a motorcycle accident during their Mexico trip that was paid for by Kristen
The mom went on to reveal that Chris would undergo therapy in addition to limiting his drinking, a positive change that she welcomed, as she still wanted him to be involved in their children’s lives.
“You have children with somebody ’cause you think you’re gonna have a life with them, you know?” Kristen said
The earnest future mom-of-two currently labels herself a “single baddie” and has recently set up her own fundraiser on GoFundMe, asking people to make donations to help her buy diapers and a mini-van equipped for people with disabilities.
“I figured If some lying, home-wrecking w**re could get $40k for crashing a motorcycle and lying why not ask for help when I truly need it,” Kristen wrote in the fundraiser, which has raised $7,274 out of its $50,000 target, as of Monday (June 17).
Kristen’s testimony drew a lot of sympathy from viewers
