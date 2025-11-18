Man Torn Between Protecting Pregnant Wife And Revealing Her Sister’s Betrayal, Asks For Help

In-law issues can range from nonexistent to plain old infuriating, but when it comes to problems, most folks immediately imagine mothers and fathers-in-law. So one man asked the internet for advice after his SIL offered to sleep with him when his wife got pregnant. He naturally declined the offer and wondered if and how to tell his wife.
Netizens did their best to give him some advice and speculated on the situation. We reached out to the husband and father-to-be in the story via direct message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
It can be hard to know how to deal with in-laws who are acting weird
A man turned to the internet for help after his SIL sent him a text offering to sleep with him
Immediate transparency and communication are the best course of action in a marriage
While it’s pretty common to post various stories and queries to the “am I the [jerk]” online group, this was one of those rare ones where most readers thought it wasn’t necessary. After all, the husband hadn’t done anything and was only guilty of perhaps not telling his wife immediately. Indeed, the fact that he had to think about it might actually come back to haunt him.
After all, in most relationships, there are a number of things that would be considered pretty major transgressions that are still not at the level of infidelity. Honesty and effective communication are a prerequisite for any relationship, particularly a marriage with a kid on the way.
All in all, he would be best served to go to her immediately. One, he has actual evidence, a text message. However, she would easily be able to see the date and time on said message, so the longer he waits, the worse it will end up looking. Telling her that he waited, for example, two days because he had to share this with random people online might not go over that well.
Homewreckers are sometimes just narcissistic and impulsive
Secondly, if it comes to a confrontation, the sister could perhaps lie to protect her own relationship. Not telling the wife and then only revealing the text messages later would look suspect. If the SIL is willing to be a homewrecker to her own sister, there is no telling what else she is willing to do. After all, she is risking being ostracized both from her “crush” and perhaps her entire immediate family.
Other commenters (some examples can be found below) suggested that this was all an elaborate ruse to test him. This is certainly possible, since sending an invitation to cheat via text is incredibly dumb. That being said, humans aren’t exactly always the smartest when lust is involved. This is even more true when one is, say, twenty one years old.
Similarly, there are other reasons to suggest that this isn’t some plot. It is entirely possible that the sister does or did have a crush and the wife knows about it. She might even want to test her husband, but using her sister for it seems far fetched. After all, why would the sister start talking about physical and emotional abuse. As dumb as it sounds, it’s far more likely that this SIL simply let her impulses get the best of her and wanted to try her luck.
The sister chose to put the man’s entire family life at risk
Indeed, if this is a loyalty test, that seems like a bit of a red flag. Similarly, why would she do it after getting pregnant? More realistically, the sister perhaps underestimated the man’s wife. We do tend to often have a worse opinion of our siblings than they deserve. If the SIL was real in her intentions, then this sibling relationship will probably be broken forever. The husband needs to overcome his initial feelings of guilt. The sister is the one who chose to put her siblings’ entire marriage on the line. After all, infidelity can’t go hidden forever, it was bound to be found out at some point, with disastrous results for this family.
Hopefully, he takes some of the suggestions from the comments to heart and goes to his wife as soon as possible. This is a nasty situation, but one that needs to be nipped in the bud. The longer he waits, the more questions about his intentions will arise, particularly if he thought it was ok to consult the internet first.
Most thought he had nothing to hide and some commenters have a few suggestions
But a handful thought he was being too indecisive
