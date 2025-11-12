I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window

by

When I moved to our new house one of the first things I did was set up a feeding station for the local birds. Winters can be harsh for the small birds and I wanted to help them through with a ready source of food.

Placing the station close to the window means I have the added bonus of being able to watch their antics and see their bright colours on a cold winter’s day.

Last week alone there were 14 different bird species visiting. Some were fairly common but one or two are much rarer visitors forced closer than they’d like to human habitation by a lengthy cold spell.

Photographing these birds has been a great way to improve my skills so that I can get some great shots when travelling in the countryside.

Here’s a few highlights from last week.

If you want to get into photographing wildlife, follow the link for an advice filled article.

More info: medium.com

Long-tailed Tit

I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window

This is my favourite shot of the week. This little bird just looks adorably cute.
Fluffed up against the winter cold he looks like feathered ping pong ball :-)

Nuthatch

I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window

Great Spotted Woodpecker

I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window

Great Tit

I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window

Coal Tit

I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window

Robin

I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here’s How I Create Vibrant Waves Of Color
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
35 Hilarious, Weird And Just Confusing Things People Did As Kids They Realized Were Not So Casual
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Water. It’s So Powerful”: 67 Things That Are Way More Dangerous Than People Realize
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2025
I Put My Drawings Everywhere
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dan Harmon Says “Community” Movie is Still Happening
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2017
Is The Show Ty Breaker Fake?
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.