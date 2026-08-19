32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

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Originally from India and now based in Dublin, Tittu Shaji Thomas works across travel, street, and documentary photography, capturing people, culture, wildlife, and the fleeting encounters that give a place its character. He often builds his images around timing and observation, finding visual stories in the contrast between movement and stillness, people and their surroundings, and the unexpected details of everyday life.

That approach has already earned international recognition. Thomas was a winner of the LensCulture Street Photography Awards 2025 for The Pause Before Light, photographed along Delhi’s Yamuna River, where a man, a stray dog, and a flock of birds came together in a fleeting morning scene. His work has also been recognized by the HIPA Awards, Siena International Photo Awards, Nikon Photo Contest, Greenstorm Photo Festival, and Travel Photographer of the Year, where he received a Special Mention in the Culture, Heritage & Beliefs category. His photographs have also appeared in National Geographic and other international publications.

Below, we’ve gathered some of Thomas’ latest photographs. Scroll down and see how many different stories he finds within a single frame.

More info: Instagram | flickr.com

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

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32 Remarkable Photographs By Tittu Shaji Thomas That Capture Life Across Cultures And Landscapes

Image source: tittu.photo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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