The Internet Can’t Stop Trolling This County’s Tweet Showing How They Deal With Potholes

by

You don’t need to smoke pot to notice a pothole is deep. Someone reported a potential road problem in North West England, calling local authorities to check it out. And we’re sure they had the best intentions when sending one their media staff to accompany the highways team, but the pothole-busting PR campaign backfired so badly, it’s hilarious.

Cheshire West and Chester Council claim their team “inspect all roads and footpaths for damage on a regular basis.” These inspections identify a range of issues, including potholes over 50mm (approximately, 2 inches) deep. “Once we’ve received a fault, we’ll investigate it within five working days so we can decide on the urgency and type of work involved.”

Enter Darren. After examining the issue, Darren determined the pothole wasn’t big enough to be repaired. The people, however, thought he wasn’t thorough enough.

“Has Darren tried putting his glasses on and measuring to the other edge?” one commenter asked. Some compared the pothole to a crater or even the Grand Canyon. Eventually, the fuss got so big, Cheshire West and Chester Council just had to respond. And they did. Scroll down to find out how the story ended and let us know if you think the pothole had to be fixed or not.

Eventually, the fuss got so big, Cheshire West and Chester Council just had to respond

