Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Relaxing Activity During Covid Times? (Closed)

by

COVID-19 has increased our stress levels. What is your favorite way to chill out during COVID? Online retail therapy? Reading? Netflix? Cooking? Taking a bath? Walking in nature?

#1

I usually chill with my sister while playing video games! It’s pretty relaxing, let me tell you that.

#2

Screaming and crying seem to relax me a lot lately

#3

Going out on motorbikes, using my dressmakers mannequin as a sparing partner, listening to music and creating. Oh, and walking in nature. There are more but those stand out the most at this minute.

#4

Meditation, doing my favorite hobbies like reading, playing guitar, and video games. Also, rewatching my favorite shows and going on long walks to the forest with my dog.

#5

i usually draw ^^” i would post a photo if i could

#6

Texting to friends or fam

Patrick Penrose
