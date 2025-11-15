Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Relaxing Activity During Covid Times? (Closed)

COVID-19 has increased our stress levels. What is your favorite way to chill out during COVID? Online retail therapy? Reading? Netflix? Cooking? Taking a bath? Walking in nature?
#1
I usually chill with my sister while playing video games! It’s pretty relaxing, let me tell you that.
#2
Screaming and crying seem to relax me a lot lately
#3
Going out on motorbikes, using my dressmakers mannequin as a sparing partner, listening to music and creating. Oh, and walking in nature. There are more but those stand out the most at this minute.
#4
Meditation, doing my favorite hobbies like reading, playing guitar, and video games. Also, rewatching my favorite shows and going on long walks to the forest with my dog.
#5
i usually draw ^^” i would post a photo if i could
#6
Texting to friends or fam
