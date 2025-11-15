32 Pictures Of “The Poster, The Plot” Memes Poking Fun At Famous Movies And TV Shows

A movie poster itself is somewhat of an art form, catching your eye when you least expect it while walking your dog down the street, that makes you immediately cover yourself in popcorn, lurk in the dark cinema room and enjoy two hours of escapism. Well, sometimes movie posters can be misleading, but fear not, the users online came up with a new meme that will help you to understand what a movie is all about in no time. Or rather, it will make you chuckle and nod in agreement that no one could have described the movie better.

Check out the list below, let us know if you think that the users managed to explain the plot of the movies well, and vote for your favorite ones!

#1 Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Image source: Bosslogic

#2 The Mandalorian (2019-)

Image source: IMDb

#3 John Wick (2014)

Image source: IMDb

#4 Cats (2019)

Image source: AxmanVDM

#5 Finding Nemo (2003)

Image source: powbamcam

#6 Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016)

Image source: Greenwood_04

#7 Gin Tama (2005–2018)

Image source: BNA93085960

#8 Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Image source: dollwearsdior

#9 Inception (2010)

Image source: dimsprbokusumo

#10 Knives Out (2019)

Image source: MsAartByHeart

#11 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image source: IMDb

#12 Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith (2008)

Image source: CaptBellerofont

#13 To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Image source: Most

#14 Hannibal (2013-2015)

Image source: ahooel

#15 Us (2019)

Image source: evilwarlock2

#16 Sex And The City (2008)

Image source: evanrosskatz

#17 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image source: rdjcevans

#18 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image source: radakuma

#19 The Drop (2014)

Image source: filmhardy

#20 The Big Flower Fight (2020-)

Image source: Most

#21 Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Image source: inshakha

#22 The Witcher (2019-)

Image source: ErikaBee9

#23 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Image source: RegalMovies

#24 The Godfather (1972)

Image source: pacinosangel

#25 Supergirl (2015–2021)

Image source: avalancesc

#26 I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

Image source: kaspfield

#27 Hannibal (2013-2015)

Image source: deadIygraham

#28 Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Image source: peakymorrison

#29 Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Image source: thewaitisogre

#30 Future Man (2017-2020)

Image source: futuremanonhulu

#31 Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Image source: nutnich28937133

#32 Dunkirk (2017)

Image source: winterbuckygf

