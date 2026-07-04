Post Malone: Bio And Career Highlights

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Post Malone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Post Malone

July 4, 1995

Syracuse, New York, US

31 Years Old

Cancer

Post Malone: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Post Malone?

Post Malone is an American singer and rapper, recognized for his genre-blending sound and introspective lyricism. His music often fuses hip-hop, R&B, pop, and rock elements with a distinctive vocal style.

He rose to prominence with his 2015 debut single, “White Iverson,” which quickly went viral on SoundCloud. This breakout track secured his record deal and solidified his unique presence in the music industry.

Early Life and Education

Austin Richard Post was born in Syracuse, New York, and later moved to Grapevine, Texas, at age nine when his father, Richard Post, took a job with the Dallas Cowboys. His father, a former DJ, introduced him to diverse music genres including hip-hop, country, and rock.

He attended Grapevine High School, where classmates voted him “Most Likely to Become Famous.” Though he briefly enrolled at Tarrant County College, he soon left to pursue his music career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Post Malone’s public life, though he generally keeps the specifics guarded. He was previously engaged to Jamie Park, and earlier dated Ashlen Diaz.

The artist welcomed a daughter in 2022 with his then-fiancée, whose name remains private. He is currently reported to be in a relationship.

Career Highlights

Post Malone has achieved immense commercial success, accumulating a record-breaking nine diamond-certified singles, more than any other artist. His albums like Beerbongs & Bentleys and Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted atop the Billboard 200.

Beyond music, Malone launched his French rosé wine, Maison No. 9, which quickly sold out upon release. He also holds a co-ownership stake in Envy Gaming, showcasing his diverse business ventures.

To date, he has garnered eleven Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and six MTV Video Music Awards, alongside numerous Grammy Award nominations.

Signature Quote

“I’m just trying to make music everybody can get happy to and vibe to and turn up to. So long as I keep making good music, everything’s going to be OK.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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