Here Are The 50 Worst Legal Things That Should Be Illegal, As Shared In This Online Thread

Just because something is technically legal doesn’t automatically make it good, moral, or fair for consumers and regular folks alike. It might mean that the law simply hasn’t caught up to reality, that there are glaring flaws and oversights in the legal system, (or that sneaky lobbyists conduct clandestine operations to sway the system in the favor of their multi-billion dollar clients).
There are tons of small things that annoy us in our day-to-day lives. Like receiving unsolicited email subscriptions. Being unable to unsubscribe from spam without jumping through more hoops than a show dog. Being forced to pay a ‘convenience’ fee for, well, pretty much anything. As well as realizing that the person you helped vote into political office isn’t fulfilling the promises they made. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of some truly unpleasant practices that are still prevalent in 2022.
User u/cucutz fired up a very interesting discussion on r/AskReddit after they asked the digital crowd to share their thoughts about completely legal things that should become illegal. We’ve collected the most interesting insights to share with you Pandas. Scroll down to read them all, and don’t forget to upvote the posts you agree with. Have the redditors missed something that you think is atrocious and needs to be banned? Be sure to share your opinions in the comments, Pandas.
#1
Forcing women to give birth.
Image source: proclivity4passivity, Garon Piceli
#2
Clipping puppy tails and ears.
#3
Increasing the volume on commercials by 20 goddam decibels.
Image source: jcro8829, unsplash
#4
Child beauty pageants.
Image source: getthephenom, rawpixel
#5
Politicians making medical decisions. They really do make cr*ppy doctors.
Image source: daltonfromroadhouse, National Cancer Institute
#6
Declawing cats. I’d rather have my cats scratch my face off then ever putting them through that much pain.
Image source: Angnovik, Burak The Weekender
#7
Breeding dogs that are no longer healthy.
Image source: Katulobotomy, Caio
#8
Bribery. Sorry, I mean lobbying.
Image source: JBEqualizer, Pixabay
#9
Not being able to unsubscribe to something using the same method you used to subscribe.
#10
I think paparazzi should be illegal to be honest.
Image source: Altruistic_Ant_236, pexels
#11
The predatory practices of the U.S. Healthcare system.
Image source: HellaHellerson, EVG Kowalievska
#12
Catching wild animals and selling them as pets. Hermit crabs, parrots, and many fish still fall in this category and are going extinct because of it.
Image source: Spizam71, Couleur
#13
It should be illegal to blatantly lie to voters while running for political office. We call it fraud and jail people for lying in order to gain financially. Yet we call it normal and allow politicians to lie in order to gain votes for political offices, offices which not only benefit them financially but also give them enormous amounts of power to benefit and detriment others.
Then we wonder why political office seems so often to attract the most fraudulent, sociopathic, and dishonest among us. We basically have a neon sign over our political system saying, “If you enjoy committing fraud and are a pathological liar, please apply here… we will let you deceive as many of us as you possibly can for more money and power than you can dream of.”
Image source: thrww3534, Edmond Dantès
#14
Overselling a plane and putting people who BOUGHT tickets on stand by.
Image source: no_tori_ous, Marina Hinic
#15
Tax avoidance by the rich and by corporations.
Amazon avoided £150m in corporation tax in the UK one year simply because their sales are booked in Luxembourg.
Image source: Joe_PM2804, Pixabay
#16
American anti-abortion organisations protesting outside my country’s clinics and hospitals. Go away you f*****g cretins. Your views aren’t welcome.
Image source: emojicatcher997, Lerone Pieters
#17
People marrying minors.
Image source: A11L1V3ESL0ST, Terje Sollie
#18
Free trials that auto charge when they run out.
Image source: gecalab740, pexels
#19
Fireworks, so many injuries every year and basically selling explosives to morons.
Image source: siciowaThe9, pexels
#20
Tipping! Restaurants and other businesses shouldn’t be able to get away with holding their customers “socially hostage”. People shouldn’t be forced to provide the salaries of employees they did not hire, simply to avoid looking like an a-hole. The practice is criminal.
Image source: Time-Statistician907, Kenny Eliason
#21
Tax exemptions for religious institutions. How is that not a violation of separation of church and state.
Image source: Solocaster1991, Pixabay
#22
“Convenience fees” for paying taxes and bills online.
Image source: menege1293, pexels
#23
For profit prisons.
Image source: The-Silent-Cicada, Jimmy Chan
#24
Corporations owning single family homes
Also, sale of my data. I should not have to opt out for a company not to sell my data I should have to opt in
Image source: Gerlon_Two_Fingers
#25
Contracts signed by parents on behalf of their child still be enforceable once the child comes of age.
Taylor Swift and Lilly Allen are the big famous examples of this, but it happens to loads more who don’t get big enough to get the media attention.
They did not sign the contract. Forcing an adult to live by the rules in the contract they did not agree should be classed as a form of slavery.
#26
Family vloggers, and any other kind of of making kids famous on social media. They have no privacy, no protections in place, nothing.
Some Place Under Neith podcast just did a fantastic series about this and I really recommend giving it a listen.
Image source: PsychoSemantics, pexels
#27
This used to be illegal but advertising for prescription only drugs.
Image source: BoredWeazul, pexels
#28
Insider trading by elected officials. Absolutely blatant abuse of power and funneling of wealth.
Image source: poorsigmund, Rod Long
#29
Unskippable ads on Youtube.
Image source: UghNeyko
#30
Cops can lie to you, but you cannot lie to them.
Image source: randomatic, Kindel Media
#31
Government bailing out banks and airlines with taxpayer money
Image source: rouen_sk
#32
Gerrymandering. How the hell is it just for a politician to pick their constituents? It results in more extreme candidates and disenfranchised voters who got packed or cracked.
Image source: CeolMor
#33
Congress owning stocks in any industry or company they regulate, take money from, etc. Corporations donating to political campaigns. Advertising prescription drugs to customers (the US is one of the only places this is still legal).
Image source: diaperedace
#34
Releasing balloons. Pretty littering
Image source: nelsonic1990
#35
Paternity fraud and baby trapping. They’re sex crimes and should be treated like any other sex crime.
Image source: buppyu
#36
When I go to a doctor and they suggest a test or procedure (an X ray for example), I should know how much I will be obligated to pay. I declined a procedure today the doctor suggested because I had no clue what it would cost ( I have insurance). It’s like going to a restaurant where the menu has no prices, except the “food” helps keep me “not sick or dead.”
Image source: Jasminestl, Karolina Grabowska
#37
People serving more than 3 terms in the Senate or 5 terms in the House.
Image source: Krabitt
#38
Political campaign donations. All Political campaigns should be free to run. No one gets to advertise. Network TV Aires debates in prime time paid for by the taxpayer.
Image source: misha_ostrovsky
#39
Nestlé
Image source: KaiFirefist
#40
Unnecessarily bright dipped headlights.
Image source: jnthhk
#41
Predatory Lending. This includes aggressive service charges/fees/etc.
Image source: blarg-zilla
#42
piercing newborns ears because it looks pretty to you
Image source: MindartisNailo
#43
Payday loan companies.
Image source: Few_Budget4985
#44
Sending catalogs to my house without my permission. The quantity of paper that is wasted is unreal. We call to have them cancelled but they keep coming. I have to pay to have my trash collected where I live, so basically those companies are forcing me to pay to throw away their garbage that they created unnecessarily and there is nothing i can do.
Image source: vaporeng
#45
Those stupid f*****g mini game ads for mobile games.
Image source: IamARock24
#46
Factory farms
Image source: Few_Understanding_42
#47
Big Pharma advertisements for medications.
Medicine should be something you research yourself or consult your doctor about.
It shouldn’t be pushed by a goddamn commercial with puppies and butterflies while a family is laughing and playing in the sunlight, only for someone to rattle off 30 side-effects in a low voice, followed by someone saying “Ask your doctor about this.”
Image source: gaxaji9750
#48
Infant circumcision.
Image source: amran04
#49
Siren sounds on the radio.
Image source: 9681468046, pexels
#50
Subscription to an emailing list without a previous email confirmation.
Image source: ZealousidealTillV, pexels
Follow Us