We’re Not Holding Back This Halloween: 23 Over-The-Top Front Yard Decorations

Listen up, Halloween enthusiasts and aspiring neighborhood haunters! It’s time to ditch those sad, deflated pumpkins and step up your spook game. We’ve unearthed 23 front yard decorations so terrifyingly terrific, they’ll make your neighbors’ plastic skeletons look like mere bags of bones.
Prepare to transform your humble abode into the stuff of nightmares – the good kind, of course! From life-sized zombies that’ll make passersby do a double-take to eery clowns that will have your lawn looking like a scene from a horror flick, we’ve got everything you need to become the reigning monarchs of Halloween Street. Get ready to send shivers down spines and elicit screams of delight (or just plain screams) from every trick-or-treater brave enough to approach your door.
#1 Release The Kraken In Your Neighborhood With These Giant Inflatable Tentacles
Review: “I love how these turned out and so far they have held up very well.” – Teri
#2 Cast A Spell Of Eerie Ambiance On Your Porch With The Floating Porch Candles With Remote Wand, Because Nothing Says “Welcome To My Home” Like A Mysterious, Wand-Controlled Glow
Review: “These lights are great quality and turned out looking super cute. The adhesive is really strong and holds them in place really well. Not to mention they are so fun to turn on and off with the wand remote.” – C-Love
KetoBeauties
#3 Dangle A Spectral Presence Above Your Porch With This Hanging Blue Light Up Ghost
Review: “Very nice for the price. My 4 year old loves it and it even came with batteries which was a nice surprise!” – Kelsey
#4 Traumatize Trick-Or-Treaters For Life With The Animatronic Demon Clown
Review: “This clown was the absolute perfect addition to our creepy clown hallway that we did this Halloween. It was extremely easy to put together, worked perfectly and was a great little intro piece before you reached the jump scares in the back.” – Belinda
Peg
#5 Give Your Neighbors The Stink-Eye (Literally) With These Giant Inflatable Eyeballs
Review: “These are huge, put out a lot of light, and are really “eye” catching!” – Kimberly M
Kimberly M
#6 Conjure Up A Charmingly Eerie Welcome With The Porch Ghosts With Witch Hats, Because What’s More Inviting Than A Trio Of Hat-Wearing Specters?
Review: “These ghosts are so cute! I saw a bunch of videos on social media about these and knew I needed them for this Halloween. They were really easy to assemble and I see them lasting for several Halloweens.” – K Taylor
Kristine
#7 Who Needs A Hearse When You Can Ride Off Into The Afterlife In Style With The Giant Inflatable Ghost Horse And Carriage?
Review: “I like everything about the whole inflatable Halloween decoration Grim Reaper with Carriage that lights up. The size is really great. A real eye-catcher.” – Sandy Skiba Pool
Roxanne
#8 Add A Macabre Touch To Your Lawn Decor With The Plastic Skeletons, Small Enough To Ride Your Lawn Flamingo Into The Depths Of Despair
Review: “I was impressed with how well these are made. They are great for all different poses. We have a lot of plans for these for Halloween. I liked them so much, I ordered more.” – Amazon Customer
Amazon Customer
#9 Unearth A Whole New Level Of Lawn Decor Terror With The Groundbreaking Zombie
Review: “Looks super scary and it’s super loud. Lasted the entire month without having to change the battery so that’s a plus.” – Amazon Customer
#10 Tage A Bony Breakout On Your Front Lawn With The Skeletons Breaking From The Ground
Review: “I can’t wait to add this the my outdoor Halloween decorations. It’s going to look spooky 👻 good.” – La La Milazzo
Jean E. James
#11 Creep Out The Squirrels With These Electric Halloween Candles
Review: “I love, love, love these!!! They give off a good amount of light. They are a good length too. Not too low to the ground.” – Becky Phelan
Kelly R.
#12 Terrorize The Local Bird Population With This Flying Scream Scarecrow
Review: “It’s eye catching throughout the neighborhood. I bought a green solar light so it can be seen at night. Ghost Face just goes with the flow on windy days! Overall… I love it!!” – Howard Hardin
Howard Hardin
#13 Your House Has An Itsy Bitsy Problem… And It’s A Giant Inflatable Spider
Review: “Is perfect, so light but so large and the colors are gorgeous. The lights are simply amazing, not your usual lights but twirls if light. :) love it!” – Placeholder
#14 Your Garden Is Watching You… With These Light Up Garden Eyeballs
Review: “It looks great and give the yard a pop for Halloween.” – D. Hosmer
Kelli A Waugh
#15 Pointy Hats And Gourds At The Ready – Your House Is Officially Bewitched With These Halloween Lights
Review: “I was looking for some Halloween decor which is not overly scary and found these lights. It comes with three lights which are shaped as haunted house, jack-o-lantern and witch hat and each one has different color. They are easy to hang on windows with the included 3 adhesive hooks, and the battery case has double-sided tape for secure placement. They are bright and eye-catching and looks great on our windows. My kids love them.” – Manoj Mishra
Manoj Mishra
#16 Suspend Some Serious Existential Dread Over Your Doorway With These Super Scary Hanging Grim Reapers
Review: “They survived all of October outside so I’m happy. They looked good hanging from a branch, I’m satisfied with the purchase and would do it again.” – Rich Lauria
Katherine Potter
#17 Pump Up The Pumpkin Patch With The Inflatable Jack O’ Lanterns
Review: “The pumpkins and cat inflatable is so cute and a great addition to our Halloween decorations.” – Thomas J. Brake
Kristen H
#18 Beam Some Weirdness Onto Your Front Lawn With An Inflatable UFO Decoration
Review: “The alien UFO is easy to set up. Lawn stakes are included for more stability. Good value for the price. I added a smoke machine for a crashing effect.” – Kayla Peters
Kayla Peters
#19 Unleash A Prehistoric Scream On Your Front Lawn With This Inflatable Halloween T-Rex
Review: “Love this! Great value for the money, easy to operate, survived the season well. I fully expect this to be a cornerstone of our Halloween decorations for years to come.” – Wendy Barnard
Sharon B
#20 When You Want To Give Your House A Hug… From Beyond The Grave, Use These Wrap-Around Ghost Decorations
Review: “I used some clear packing tape on the back of these to attach to the columns. These are an easy way to decorate for Halloween! Very pleased.” – Shopgirl
Shopgirl
#21 Openrouter Icon Boo! Just Kidding, It’s Just The Inflatable Ghost
Review: “This is great, as large as advertised, worked great out of the box. I’m ordering more for next year!” – L. Shepherd
Travis Wynn
#22 This Cute Halloween Doormat Officially Welcomes The Spooky Season
Review: “This mat is so cute, it’s heavy, flattens easily, and seems like it will hold up! I love it!” – Kylie
#23 This Friendly Inflatable Ghost And Lantern Is More “Boo-Tiful” Than Scary, Paired With A Lantern To Light The Way For Trick-Or-Treaters (Or Lost Souls)
Review: “I think my ghost got a little scared in the journey and his boo sign turned upside down But that makes it unique and special! It’s really cute!” – K
K
