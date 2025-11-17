I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

by

I take photos dedicated to the natural beauty of people, animals, and the balance among them. I made these photos to show how beautiful we are, how different we are, how close we are to nature.

I’ve taken these pictures throughout the years and I hope you will enjoy the collection! If you’d like to see more of my work, make sure to check out my social media listed down below, thanks!

More info: Instagram | alexandrabochkareva.com | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | patreon.com

#1

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#2

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#3

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#4

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#5

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#6

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#7

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#8

Xenia & Tom, the bear.

Tom is rescued from the circus (when he was a baby bear) and has been given a new home in a family with a professional keeper.

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#9

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#10

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#11

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#12

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#13

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#14

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#15

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#16

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#17

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#18

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#19

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#20

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#21

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#22

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#23

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#24

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#25

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#26

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#27

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#28

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#29

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#30

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#31

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#32

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#33

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#34

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#35

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#36

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#37

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#38

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#39

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#40

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#41

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#42

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#43

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#44

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#45

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#46

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#47

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#48

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#49

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

#50

I Take Photos Of People And Animals To Show The Natural Beauty Among Them (50 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Paint Miniatures
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Became Vegan After Photographing Farm Animals (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Butterflies Drinking Tears From Turtle And Alligator Eyes Look Like A Scene From Disney
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“What Profession Was Once Highly Respected, But Is Now A Complete Joke?” (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share A Character You Created With An Ai Generator (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
75 Incredible Bakes That Deserve All The Spotlight They Can Get
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.