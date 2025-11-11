Portal Mirrors Are The Coolest Way To Decorate Your Room

by

What better way to spice up your room than with your own made portal mirrors? Inspired by the video game Portals, these mirrors will not only make your room look more playful, but also give it a trippy infinity effect. Oh, and tie the room together – literally!

The best part? They’re super easy to make. The main things you’ll need is just some orange and blue LED rope lights and a couple mirrors. Don’t accidentally walk into them though, because that’s a whole lot of years of bad luck…

More info: thekiromancer.deviantart.com

Portal Mirrors Are The Coolest Way To Decorate Your Room
Portal Mirrors Are The Coolest Way To Decorate Your Room
Portal Mirrors Are The Coolest Way To Decorate Your Room
Portal Mirrors Are The Coolest Way To Decorate Your Room
Portal Mirrors Are The Coolest Way To Decorate Your Room

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Upin and Ipin
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2018
Meet The Cast of Archive 81
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2022
90 Of The Funniest Baby Parenting Moments Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet The Real Housewives of Washington D.C. (Finally!!)
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2010
Nothing Can Stop Me From Photographing The Beauty Of The Polish Tatra Mountains
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Post Their Horrible First-World Problems on Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.