Portal Mirrors Are The Coolest Way To Decorate Your Room

What better way to spice up your room than with your own made portal mirrors? Inspired by the video game Portals, these mirrors will not only make your room look more playful, but also give it a trippy infinity effect. Oh, and tie the room together – literally!
The best part? They’re super easy to make. The main things you’ll need is just some orange and blue LED rope lights and a couple mirrors. Don’t accidentally walk into them though, because that’s a whole lot of years of bad luck…
More info: thekiromancer.deviantart.com
