23 Intriguing “Tinder Swindler” Real-Life And Behind-The-Scenes Facts

“The Tinder Swindler” is a new documentary on Netflix directed by Felicity Morris. The story that revealed the truth about one of the sketchiest con artists, Simon Leviev (real name Shimon Hayut), is now one of the most intriguing stories that everyone seems to be talking about. The story revolves around Simon, who pretended to be a multimillionaire to deceive many women into lending him huge amounts of money he never intended to give back. The documentary shows three women who decided to speak out about this and seek justice. The movie raised a lot of interest and having in mind that there are probably a lot of unanswered questions, here are some unknown facts about “The Tinder Swindler” that were left behind the scenes.
#1 Simon Leviev Pretended To Be A Medical Worker
Simon Leviev pretended to be a paramedic in order to receive an early dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In December of 2020, the man decided to pose as a medical worker so that he could receive a vaccine even though he didn’t meet the requirements to receive one. At that time, only those who were medical workers, those over the age of 60, and at-risk groups were vaccinated.
#2 Simon Leviev Is A Known Fraudster In Israel Since 2011
Simon Leviev has been a known fraudster and thief in Israel since 2011. Despite being charged for multiple crimes, he didn’t show up at the court and went to Europe instead. He was arrested only in 2019 for 15 months. He was wanted in Israel, England, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and Norway.
#3 Lev Leviev Filed A Complaint Against Simon
Lev Leviev, an Israel businessman and the CEO of LLD Diamonds, filed a complaint against Simon, who pretended to be his son. The man who is known as the “king of diamonds” filed a complaint against the fraudster with the Israeli police as his lies were damaging the company’s reputation. The CEO made it clear that Simon had no relations to the Leviev family.
#4 Pernilla Sjoholm Still Lives With Her Mom
One of the victims portrayed in the document, Pernilla Sjoholm, still lives with her mom. Her wish to buy herself an apartment was crushed when she lent the money to Simon Leviev, who she thought was her friend. This made her bankrupt and only time will tell when she will be able to get back on her feet.
#5 Simon Leviev’s Sentence Was Reduced To 5 Months
Even though Simon Leviev received a 15-month sentence, it was reduced to 5 months, making those who were his victims and other people furious about the decision. It was reported that the reasons behind his early release were his good behavior and the need to reduce “the prison population” to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19.
#6 It Was Believed That Simon’s Father Was Involved In His Scams
It was thought that Simon’s father Yohanan Hayut, who is a chief rabbi of El Al Airlines, was also involved in his son’s scams and helped him to swindle money from other people. The father, however, denied all the claims.
#7 Simon Leviev’s Victims Are Still Paying Off Their Debts
In the documentary, it was revealed that all of Simon Leviev’s victims are still paying off their debts. One of these victims is Cecilie Fjellhøy, who, after an encounter with Simon Leviev, was left with £200,000 in debt and constant fear of debt collectors chasing after her. But one of the banks from which she took the loan wrote off her debt.
#8 Simon Leviev Got Banned From Tinder
Simon Leviev got banned from Tinder. The documentary was released on the 2nd of February and it was noted that the man was still using the platform. After the investigation, Tinder banned the user, making sure that he is not using the app under any other alternative names.
#9 Cecilie Fjellhøy Encourages Victims Of Such Crimes To Speak Up About Their Experience
One of Simon Leviev’s victims, Cecilie Fjellhøy, shared that the best thing a person that has found themselves in a similar position can do is to share their experience, do not be afraid to talk about it, and report such incidents. No one will benefit from the situation if the person keeps everything to themselves and lives with inner blame.
#10 All Three Victims Started A Fundraiser On Go Fund Me
All three victims presented in the documentary started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. The women shared that a lot of people were interested in helping them, so they started a fundraiser that now has more than £31K.
#11 Simon Leviev Lied About Upcoming “Netflix Biopic”
Another lie given in one of Simon Leviev’s interviews was about his upcoming “Netflix biopic,” trying to prove that this man has it all. “With a Netflix biopic underway and luxury cars parked in the garage, Leviev’s word is his weight in gold when it comes to real estate. Some envy him; others look up to him.”
#12 Ayleen Charlotte Decided To Keep One Of Simon’s Items That Were Given To Her To Sell
Ayleen Charlotte became well-known and praised by people for swindling Simon and this way taking back some of the money he took from her. The woman shared on her Instagram account a picture of herself wearing sunglasses that once belonged to Simon, stating: “Yes, these are his glasses.”
#13 Simon Leviev Is Still On Instagram
Simon Leviev is still present on Instagram. The documentary revealed that the man is still continuing with the lavish lifestyle that he likes to show off on his Instagram account. After the documentary, the man shared that he will give his own side of the story but then disappeared from social media. He came back after a while revealing that his account was hacked, and he has now made it private.
#14 Simon Leviev Presented Himself As A Real Estate Agent
Back in November of 2021, Simon Leviev was presented as a real estate expert and even gave an interview on how to create a successful career in this field. In this interview he lied about his age, stating that he is a 29-year-old millionaire when he is actually 31 and far from being rich.
#15 Simon Leviev Doesn’t Take Blame For Assuming False Identity
Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, tricked others into thinking that he is the son of Lev Leviev, an Israeli businessman. But when he was questioned about pretending to be someone else, the man insisted that he has the right to call himself howoever he wants and that he never told anyone that he is the son of Lev Leviev, stating that it’s other people’s fault for making these assumptions.
#16 There Will Be A Podcast About “The Tinder Swindler”
The documentary “The Tinder Swindler” was directed by Felicity Morris, the same producer who worked on the TV mini-series “Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.” The woman shared that a lot has been left behind the screen, so to continue on the topic of “The Tinder Swindler,” a podcast will be released on the 9th of February.
#17 Simon Leviev Created A Webpage Where He Would Consult People For Free
At the end of the documentary, it was revealed that the man started a new project and now is providing people with free business consultations through his website. However, the webpage is no longer active.
#18 Pernilla Sjoholm And Cecilie Fjellhøy Became Close Friends
After the incident with Simon Leviev, Pernilla Sjoholm and Cecilie Fjellhøy remained close friends and even shared on social media some moments from their vacation together in 2021.
#19 Simon Leviev Continued Dating A Model With Whom He Later Broke Up
After deceiving multiple women and after the release of the documentary, Simon Leviev was reported to be dating a model, Kate Konlin. The woman knows about his past, but from his point of view, thinking that the released truth about him was just his enemies trying to harm him. It was revealed that the couple is no longer dating but remained friends.
#20 Simon Leviev Started His Fraudulent Behavior When He Was 20 Years Old
Simon Leviev started his fraudulent behavior when he was 20 years old, stealing checks from families he worked for. He worked for one family as a babysitter for their 4-year-old son and another wealthy family knew him as a handyman. It was reported that he used this money for flying lessons and to buy himself a Porsche.
#21 Simon Leviev Pretended To Be A Pilot
Even though the con artist spent some money on flying lessons, he didn’t complete the civilian flight course, but this didn’t stop him from presenting himself as a pilot. His classmate even revealed that Simon made him invest in his clothing business idea that never actually saw the light of day.
#22 Simon Leviev’s Bodyguard Peter Is A Free Man
In the documentary, one of the closest alliances of Simon Leviev is his bodyguard Peter (also known as Piotr), who, despite being involved in the scam, now walks as a free person and is still seen with Simon, keeping his bodyguard role.
#23 A 36-Year-Old Doctor Dated Simon’s Friend Avi
Simon wasn’t the only one who was using Tinder services. A 36-year-old doctor from the UK revealed that she temporarily dated Simon’s business partner and friend Avi (Avishay). The couple met through Tinder, and the woman also got to experience the extravagant lifestyle the men were leading. The relationship ended soon because the woman didn’t want to date Avi because of his frequent travels.
