After A Car Accident, Our Family Is Trying To Rebuild

by

A few months ago, a sudden car accident turned our everyday life upside down.

What began as a simple repair became a long and expensive process that left our family struggling to cover debts and basic needs.

We’ve started a GoFundMe campaign to manage the most urgent expenses and try to regain financial stability.

It’s not easy to share something so personal, but we’re hoping that by telling our story, we might reach a few people who understand what it means to start over from scratch.

Over the years, we have adopted four dachshunds, rescuing them from abandonment and various forms of abuse. Now that the economic situation has changed suddenly and unpredictably, we are finding it very difficult to cover their veterinary and daily living expenses (the oldest, Tito, has three tumors).

Even a share can help more than you imagine.

More info: gofund.me

After A Car Accident, Our Family Is Trying To Rebuild
After A Car Accident, Our Family Is Trying To Rebuild
After A Car Accident, Our Family Is Trying To Rebuild

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Big Bang Theory 5.11 Recap ‘Bully of the Past’
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2011
Power Book II: Ghost – Will Davis Maclean Meet The Same Fate of Protcor?
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2021
We Gathered 10 Reasons Why The Lofoten Islands Deserve All The Hype
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Fox News Host Chris Wallace Compares White House to “Game of Thrones”
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2018
Which Hulu Original Series Matches Your Zodiac Sign?
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2022
The Humans: The Stage-to-Screen Masterpiece is Worth Every Penny
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.