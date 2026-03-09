Cierra Ramirez: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Cierra Ramirez: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Cierra Ramirez

March 9, 1995

Houston, Texas, US

30 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Cierra Ramirez?

Cierra Alexa Ramirez is an American actress and singer known for her emotionally resonant portrayals of complex characters. Her commitment to diverse roles has established her as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.

She first captured widespread attention as Mariana Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters. Her nuanced performance on the show quickly earned critical praise and a devoted fanbase.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Sugar Land, Texas, Cierra Ramirez was surrounded by music, with her father, Sonny Ramirez, working as a music producer. Her mother, Cris Ramirez, was a kindergarten teacher.

She attended Westside High School for two years before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her career. Ramirez completed her high school education through a flexible home-school program.

Notable Relationships

A long-term relationship has marked the personal life of Cierra Ramirez, who married musician Othrsyde, also known as Jonathan Zallez, in September 2025. She was previously in a relationship with Jeff Wittek for three years.

Ramirez and Zallez first began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in September 2023. They do not have any children.

Career Highlights

Cierra Alexa Ramirez’s breakthrough came with her starring role as Mariana Adams Foster in the popular Freeform series The Fosters. This five-season show, which ran from 2013 to 2018, earned her an ALMA Award and multiple nominations.

Building on this success, she continued her portrayal of Mariana in the spin-off series Good Trouble, where she also served as a co-executive producer. Ramirez also launched a music career, releasing her debut album Over Your Head in 2020.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Can I Do When My Neighbors Play Disgusting Music? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Create Illustrations Based On What I Hear, See, Feel And Think When I Have Free Time At The Office
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Pet Peeve? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Drama Ensues When Friends Find Woman’s Bank Statements That Reveal She’s A Millionaire
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s A Word You’ve Mispronounced Your Whole Life Until Recently? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Someone Online Asked “What Took You An Embarrassing Amount Of Time To Figure Out?”, And 30 People Delivered
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025