Non-Profit Worker Neuters Clearly Owned Cat Found Roaming, Shocked When Owners Get Livid

Even people with the best intentions can sometimes get carried away, and that’s why it’s important to reflect before being impulsive. This is especially true when the decisions can have a significant impact on other folks.
This is exactly what happened when a woman who cared for feral cats decided to sterilize someone’s pet cat without even asking them. She got so caught up in her ‘good deed’ that she didn’t realize how the owners would feel about her actions.
Every pet parent cares for their furry friend and would feel worried if they felt the animal was in any danger
The poster shared that she ran a non-profit to care for feral cats and that she covered the cost of rehoming, neutering, and releasing the felines
One day, the woman came across someone’s pet cat roaming freely, so she decided to drop him off at his owner’s, until she realized he wasn’t neutered
She took matters into her own hands by neutering him and then decided to contact his owners to pick him up, who were understandably angry
The cat owners exposed the woman’s actions online and accused her of catnapping the feline and fixing him illegally
The poster had been caring for feral cats for quite a while since she ran a non-profit. All of her efforts were dedicated to controlling the stray feline population, as well as rehoming or releasing them. That’s probably why, when she saw the unneutered pet cat roaming freely, she felt that it was her duty to get him fixed.
Animal experts say that it’s important to check for identification first when you come across someone’s pet. Rather than picking the animal up and taking it to another location, it’s best to contact the owners and let them know you’ve come across their furry friend. Their contact information or address will most likely be included on the animal’s collar.
Even though the OP saw that the feline had a collar on, she decided to go ahead and neuter it anyway, as she thought she knew what was best for it. She was probably worried about the stray cat population increasing and wanted to get a handle on it so that there would be no issue later.
The only problem is that she didn’t check in with the owners before making such a big decision. To understand more about this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Joanna Lodge, who is the Head of Legal Operations for Cats Protection.
She said that “cats in many countries are regarded as property in the eyes of the law, so neutering them without the consent of the owner could be an offence under legislation in some countries. Also, in many countries, vets are not allowed to carry out surgical procedures, such as neutering, without consent from the animal’s owner.”
The owners confronted the poster and got mad at her for giving them and their child such a scare. She felt that she had done nothing wrong and that the feline needed to be neutered if they were going to leave it outside. Whether the cat parents agreed or not, they felt that she should have contacted them first before taking any action.
In situations like this, pet owners can take legal action and make a police complaint if they have evidence that a person has abducted their animal or done anything to it. It’s important to collect enough evidence when making a claim so that the authorities can follow up and decide what action to take.
Joanna added that “in many countries it is a criminal offence to steal other people’s pets and/or have them neutered. For example, the Pet Abduction Act applies to England and other parts of the UK, as does the Criminal Damage Act.”
These cat parents also decided to share the full incident online and let people know what the OP had done. She checked with an animal rescue friend of hers whether her actions were wrong, and the other woman also felt that she had made a big mistake. That’s finally when the poster decided to apologize.
It’s clear that the woman didn’t mean any harm to the orange furball, but her mistake was not letting the owners know what was happening to their pet. This situation obviously scared them and made them realize they probably need to chip their cat. In the end, it might teach both the OP and the pet parents a valuable lesson.
Do you agree with the woman’s actions, or do you feel that she was in the wrong? Let us know your honest opinion.
