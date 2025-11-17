50 Funny Times People Regretted Shopping Online After Their Things Finally Came

Online shopping is in a weird position. On the one hand, it offers fantastic convenience, saves you time, and grants access to products from around the globe. On the other hand, there’s always that small chance that you might get something entirely different than advertised or a particularly cheap knock-off. And ‘Wish,’ a popular American e-commerce platform, is often guilty of this, as well as offering some utterly bizarre—albeit incredibly amusing, fun, and quirky—ads.
One subreddit documents some of the most hilarious and egregious cases of shopping fails when browsing ‘Wish.’ We’ve collected some of the top pics to amuse you and remind you to always be careful when buying stuff off the net. Remember—if your gut is telling you it’s too good to be true, then it probably is.
Bored Panda was interested to learn more about online shopping, unmet expectations, and quirky advertising, so we got in touch with consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the marketing psychology blog and author of ‘Branding that Means Business.’
#1 Always Check The Dimensions In Online Shopping
Image source: realseboss
#2 At Least He Printed The Shirt
Image source: daafiidii
#3 My Mom’s Old iPad
Image source: miinyuu
#4 Oh?
Image source: g0ldwaite
#5 Seems Legit
Image source: Brandon4903
#6 Seen On Twitter
Image source: wedgematt
#7 Turns Out I’m Not Very Good At Online Shopping
Image source: garbagecannot8
#8 I Thought The Personalized Message Was For The Delivery Driver Not The AirPods
Image source: raisedincali
#9 I’m Just Shocked Someone Had The Nerve To Order A TV From Wish
Image source: AntonioGarzaHi123
#10 I Was Sent 75 Pounds Of Lube Today Instead Of The Meal Kit I Ordered
Image source: stevie0321
#11 Wish Freddy
Image source: Troma330
#12 Another Wish Gem. Friend Posted What She’s Got. She’s Super Pissed But I Would Be Dying Laughing
Image source: Brodins_biceps
#13 Bad Review + Seller Response
Image source: xetaril
#14 When You Don’t Have A Female Model For Your Product
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Never Buy Anything Even If It Looks Legit Wtf
Image source: Roast_Dinner30
#16 Wish Offering An Alternative To Assisted Suicide
Image source: dhrisher
#17 Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens
Image source: mtkeepsrolling
#18 My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect
Image source: heymanitsdan
#19 Macho-Man Randy Savage Dropping A Savage Elbow On An Unsuspecting Jesus
Image source: Hobo_Helper_hot
#20 I Like The Packaging Name In The Background
Image source: reddit.com
#21 My Friend Ordered A Baby Yoda (Grogu) This Is What They Got
Image source: Tewakjr
#22 I Ordered A Desk Lamp From Amazon. I Should Have Read The Specs More Carefully
Image source: bolthead88
#23 I Wish I Was Making This Up
Image source: Phiziicz
#24 Always Take Notice Of A Product’s Size When Shopping Online
Image source: calebwerm
#25 These Shorts My Friend Ordered From An Instagram Ad… Just A Little Bit Different From The Advertisement!
Image source: badgurlkiki
#26 The Bear Mask My Friend Ordered vs. The Nightmare Fuel He Received
Image source: Brewkake
#27 Wish Wilding For This One
Image source: PopeyeSeedBagel
#28 Yes
Image source: luckyred33
#29 Sexy Magikarp! Just What I’ve Always Wanted
Image source: EtchedKetchum
#30 Ordered Some Hair Clips And Got Morty Instead
Image source: jayhoy-hoy
#31 Hoyl Bible
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Did My Mans Dirty
Image source: reddit.com
#33 I Waited 6 Months For This. Wtf
Image source: wrong_lane99
#34 I Don’t Even Own A Chicken
Image source: Glitter_berries
#35 This Dog Is Horrifying
Image source: Filthy-Pagan
#36 When A Man Wants To Order A Football Shirt With No Name On The Back
Image source: browsib
#37 I’ve Seen Strange Sunglasses But This… I Don’t Get
Image source: marybee18
#38 Tried Online Shopping. They Don’t Seem To Fit Me
Image source: no-u-m8
#39 Nightmare Fuel
Image source: Joethemango1234
#40 Finally. A Pillow Shaped Like A Giant Pigs Trotter!
Image source: deadsocial
#41 Ordered A Pickle Rick Pipe Off Wish.com
Image source: epsteindintkllhimslf
#42 What Name Would You Like On The Back?
Image source: black_coffee_in_bed
#43 Never Look At The Dimensions While Online Shopping
Image source: roraverse
#44 The Dangers Of Online Shopping
Image source: ihazone
#45 Oh Yes, I Sure Want To Buy A Whole Water Slide
Image source: Wayward_Slytherin
#46 I Think My Facebook Ads Have Started To Be Influenced By This Sub
Image source: getmeoutofohio
#47 Maybe Some People Wish To Braid Their Eyelashes?
Image source: violet-costello
#48 Wish’s Reason For Pushing Meth Pipes So Hard: Increase Market Demand For Cheap Dentures
Image source: imaginarytea
#49 Does Wtf Etsy Count?
Image source: lck0219
#50 This Candle Cup Ordered Online
Image source: DomesticViking
Follow Us