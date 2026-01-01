“Way Too Much”: Kim Kardashian Slammed After Daughter North West Spotted Interacting With Adults

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, 12, garnered negative attention online on Thursday following a series of social media updates that show her hanging out with an adult without her parents’ supervision. 

Netizens blasted Kardashian for allowing her daughter to travel unsupervised through New York City on New Year’s Day. 

“It’s disturbing to me how North is always out and about by herself, I don’t care if she has security with her, she is 12 years old!!” one user commented. 

Several others also questioned Kardashian’s parenting style and raised concerns over North’s public appearances and interactions, given her young age. 

Netizens slammed Kim Kardashian for poor parenting over her daughter’s recent interactions

Image credits: kimkardashian

On New Year’s Eve, North West was spotted in New York City with her friends, including 25-year-old American rapper and singer Babyxsosa. In an Instagram post, North posed with a friend and the rapper in front of the Rockefeller Center.

Image credits: northwest

Babyxsosa, whose real name is Jasia Makayla Abrams, posted multiple stories highlighting her day out with the 12-year-old. North also interacted online with the hip-hop duo Homixide G*ng, as she reposted their story mentioning her.

Image credits: northwest

North’s interactions with adults who are almost twice her age drew criticism from netizens who slammed her mother, Kim Kardashian. Several users expressed concerns over North’s situation, with some speculating that she was being forced to grow up too soon.

One Redditor commented, “North needs to be hanging out with middle schoolers, not adults who have jobs and can be old enough to be her mom.”

Image credits: babyxsosa

Another person compared the situation to that of Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes, who rose to fame at a young age before burning out. 

“This is way too much for her age,” they said. 

A third user alleged that Kardashian was modeling her daughter’s public presence after the early 2000s party girls and teenagers, such as herself, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton. 

North West’s parent-run social media account is proving quite divisive

Image credits: babyxsosa

North made her social media debut in December 2025, with an Instagram account, which her parents allegedly manage. However, her posts have proven quite divisive among netizens, with many finding them inappropriate for a 12-year-old.

Image credits: babyxsosa

On December 26, North shared a series of pictures, sporting designer clothes, limited-edition accessories, and custom diamond teeth. The post quickly went viral, garnering 2.2 million likes with many praising North for her bold look, calling it “cool” and “iconic.”

Other users criticized her upbringing and accused Kardashian and North’s father, Kanye West, of poor parenting choices. 

“Her mother has spoiled her,” one user commented, while another said, “She is badly brought up.”

Image credits: northwest

In 2022, West had criticized his ex-wife’s decision to start a shared TikTok account with their daughter. However, Kardashian defended the choice at the time, arguing that she was doing her best to protect their daughter “while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Image credits: basedandbougie

Kim Kardashian is reportedly focused on co-parenting with Kanye West

Image credits: northwest

On an episode of the reality show The Kardashians, which aired on December 11, 2025, Kardashian discussed her parenting style, revealing she often allowed her children to sleep in her bed. 

She also touched upon her dynamic with her four children, who were born during her marriage to West. She shared that they helped her remain grounded, stating, “Anytime I need a reality check, anytime I need to be so humbled, I just go home.”

Image credits: homixide55555

In December, Kardashian and West reportedly spent Christmas together with their children following years of feud after their divorce in 2022. 

“They were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids,” a source close to the family said. They also claimed that West “wants to show up for his family,” and Christmas was the first step in that direction.

“What could possibly go wrong?” Netizens express concern over North West’s public appearance

