Melania Trump’s New Christmas Ornament Sparks Outrage After People Find Out How Much It Costs

Melania Trump’s approach to Christmas is once again under scrutiny. This time, critics accused the First Lady of turning the holiday into a cash grab through the release of a $90 brass ornament unveiled alongside the official 2025 decorations.
The product, named the “American Star,” is part of a six-piece collection launched by the First Lady as part of her now-annual foray into holiday merchandising.
It was quickly labeled “tone-deaf” and “opportunistic” by critics who questioned the sincerity of her holiday efforts in the first place.
That skepticism traces back to a now-infamous audio recording from 2018, released in 2020 by former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
“I’m working my a*s off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decorations?” she said.
At the time, the First Lady expressed exasperation over the difficulties of maintaining a positive and wholesome image while at the same time receiving harsh criticism from her political opponents.
“But I need to do it, right? OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break.”
Since then, Melania’s attempts at embracing a more welcoming and warm image have been interpreted by some as disingenuous, with netizens pointing out how the traditions clash with what they see as the First Lady’s naturally colder disposition.
In that same vein, Melania’s holiday merch was seen by detractors as a cynical branding exercise that’s “on brand” for a Presidency that has sold everything from sneakers and clothing to limited edition phones and watches.
Priced at $90, the American Star is part of Melania’s new six-piece “250 Collection,” commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Made of brass, adorned in red, white, and blue, and engraved with her signature, the item immediately drew criticism on social media.
“Grifting along through the holidays,” a viewer wrote. “But she hates Christmas!” another said.
The 2025 decorations stand in stark contrast to her earlier displays, which featured single-color abstract trees
Melania was previously criticized for her taste in Christmas decorations. During her first tenure as First Lady, two of her holiday displays went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.
In 2017, visitors to the White House were greeted by what many described as a “forest of white sticks.”
Photos showed the East Colonnade lined with barren, ghostly white branches illuminated from below, creating a stark, icy atmosphere that struck some as more eerie than festive.
The following year, Melania doubled down with a display that was similarly panned. This time, the East Colonnade featured blood-red cone-shaped trees with no decorations.
Both displays became instant meme-fodder.
Comparatively, her 2025 decorations, titled “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” were much more well-received. Viewers praised the simpler, more approachable concept that veered away from abstract shapes and featured natural-looking trees.
This year’s decorations featured natural-looking trees, children’s toys, and patriotic imagery
As BP Daily previously reported, the 2025 White House decorations were significantly pared down. Due to East Wing renovations, the holiday tour was cut in half, with staff working from temporary quarters and several rooms inaccessible to visitors.
Despite the limitations, the First Lady’s team filled the accessible space with a more restrained, yet symbol-heavy display. The full layout included 51 Christmas trees, 75 red-bow wreaths, 700 feet of garland, 25,000 feet of ribbon, and a display of 10,000 blue butterflies.
The Red Room’s butterfly installation drew particular attention, with deep-blue wings scattered across mantles, trees, and furniture. Mixed in were red and navy ornaments stamped with the words “Be Best.”
In the Green Room, classic retro toys were arranged along tables beneath a massive tree, while the Blue Room featured an 18-foot fir decorated with glowing white 3D-printed ornaments, each representing a U.S. state or territory with its official bird and flower.
Elsewhere, visitors found a 20-pound gingerbread replica of the White House, flanked by three crimson trees in the State Dining Room, and Lego portraits of Donald Trump and George Washington displayed prominently.
But the most unexpected and controversial detail came in the Grand Foyer, where a painting of Donald Trump moments after his 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was displayed beneath three small floral arrangements.
Musical performances throughout the tour were provided by the U.S. Marine Band, whose setlist included selections from The Nutcracker and traditional Christmas carols.
“Vulgar.” Netizens took to social media to criticize the $90 ornament
