50 Times People Spotted Some Of The Most Hilarious Bumper Stickers Ever (New Pics)

Humor is a superpower. If you’re genuinely able to make others laugh, smile, and giggle till there are tears in their eyes, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. However, you don’t need to be good at traditional comedy like doing skits or stand-up to brighten up people’s day. All you really need is a dash of creativity, a bit of bravery, and a car.
Our laughter-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, wittiest, and silliest photos or real-life bumper stickers from all around the net. And they’re an unexpected delight! Scroll down for a good dose of humor, upvote your fave signs, and feel free to send the most hilarious ones to your friends. Who knows, you might just inspire them to slap something similar on their vehicle.
#1 Stupid Bumper Sticker
Image source: mrmoustachepanda
#2 A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today
Image source: maltamur
#3 Quite Possibly My Favorite Bumper Sticker
Image source: Rybo13
#4 This Sticker On The Back Of This School Bus I Saw Today
Image source: scottriklis
#5 Love Is Love
Image source: jmcash13
#6 You Got It, Boss
Image source: No-Noise4648
#7 Someone Carries These Stickers Around Just For This
Image source: personalhale
#8 Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way To Class Last Week
Image source: butnowimsohigh
#9 Someone Has To Drive The Babies
Image source: sabrinaj87
#10 This Passive-Aggressive Car Sticker
Image source: balasurr
#11 A Bumper Sticker I Saw In A Parking Lot
Image source: Chikn_Man_7
#12 Best Bumper Sticker Troll
#13 A Candidate I Can Get Behind
Image source: RayDavidson
#14 A Punny Bumper Sticker
Image source: murfflemethis
#15 Best Bumper Sticker/Placement I’ve Seen On A Car In A While
Image source: galactictides
#16 This Sticker On A Minivan. Even More Perfect
Image source: Zobiana
#17 Honest Bumper Sticker
Image source: gumzilla
#18 Most Amusing Family Stickers I’ve Seen
Image source: shadowcat1245
#19 This Bumper Sticker On My Campus
Image source: clatte
#20 So What Happens If You Find Someone Else With The Same Car And Bumper Sticker?
Image source: snarkpowered
#21 This Is A Message I Can Get Behind
Image source: cal_gif
#22 Bumper Sticker By Durex
Image source: jessicakaplan
#23 Saw This Sticker On The Back Of A Car While Working, Definitely Had A Good Laugh
Image source: Nutschell
#24 In Case You Need To Connect While On The Road
Image source: skywalker3165
#25 Saw This Sticker On A Car A While Ago
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Pspspsps
Image source: ginapsallidas
#27 This Bumper Sticker
Image source: StrayCatAntifa
#28 I Saw This Car Today
Image source: A1rightyTh3n
#29 Beware Of Alien Abduction
Image source: KnotiaPickles
#30 Can You Read?
Image source: v310cirapt0r
#31 My Favorite Bumper Sticker Ever
Image source: Runt92
#32 All Important Concerns
Image source: londonmikmaq
#33 What Would Jesus Do? Probably My Favorite Bumper Sticker I’ve Seen (Virginia, USA)
Image source: Theredwalker666
#34 I Fixed The Car, Babe
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Best Bumper Sticker Ever
Image source: internmediate
#36 Finally, Put On My New Bumper Sticker
Image source: punkaroono
#37 Saw This Bumper Sticker During My Drive Around Town The Other Day
Image source: prfrmnceart
#38 This Bumper Sticker
Image source: PellePan
#39 Just Had To Share This Gem
Image source: nudedesertrat
#40 A Bumper Sticker That I Saw Today
Image source: natekates
#41 The Sticker Rules, But Combined With The License Plate, It Is Even Better
Image source: corg_e
#42 How To: Earn Free Bumper Stickers
Image source: PopsGG
#43 I Made A Bumper Sticker
Image source: c00pdawg
#44 Found This Bumper Sticker The Other Day
Image source: wildblood859
#45 Best Teacher Bumper Sticker
Image source: jaredneeb
#46 Epic Driver
Image source: accidental-stuntman
#47 Of All The Wise Bumper Stickers Out There
Image source: magicwings
#48 Made Me Smile
Image source: GomerP19
#49 Made This For The People On The Highway Who Won’t Let Me Merge To Exit
Image source: Ricemetal
#50 This Is Hilarious
Image source: heatherleist12
#51 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker
