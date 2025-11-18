Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

As I was looking at a photo of Delicate Arch, in Arches National Park, it suddenly occurred to me what our great national monuments need: more bacon!
#1 Out Of The Frying Pan, Into A Ken Burns Documentary
#2 This Bacon Is Really Aged. Like, 70 Million Years Old. (Can You Spot The Live Pig?)
#3 Plymouth Rock Is Kinda Pathetic. It Could Use Some Help
#4 Actually, This Looks Obscene. But Then, So Does The Original
#5 Founding Bacon Eaters, Plus The Source Of All Bacon. Heroes, All
#6 I’ve Actually Climbed Longs Poink. It Looks Just Like That, At 14,259′, After You’ve Climbed Into That Thin Air
