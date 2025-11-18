Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

by

As I was looking at a photo of Delicate Arch, in Arches National Park, it suddenly occurred to me what our great national monuments need: more bacon!

More info: petermoore.substack.com

#1 Out Of The Frying Pan, Into A Ken Burns Documentary

Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

#2 This Bacon Is Really Aged. Like, 70 Million Years Old. (Can You Spot The Live Pig?)

Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

#3 Plymouth Rock Is Kinda Pathetic. It Could Use Some Help

Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

#4 Actually, This Looks Obscene. But Then, So Does The Original

Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

#5 Founding Bacon Eaters, Plus The Source Of All Bacon. Heroes, All

Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

#6 I’ve Actually Climbed Longs Poink. It Looks Just Like That, At 14,259′, After You’ve Climbed Into That Thin Air

Porkcation: Where Your Favorite Food Meets National Landmarks (6 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “Errors and Omissions”
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2015
Carson Kressley: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Creatures That Shouldn’t Be Alive
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
#PrayForBrussels: Let’s Show The World That We Are UNITED!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Times People Spotted Incorrect But Hilarious English Texts, They Just Had To Share Them In This Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why You Should be Watching Design Show ‘Open House’ on NBC
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.