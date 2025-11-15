Artist Puts Together ‘Super Families’ From Our Favorite Characters (30 Pics)

French artist Andry “Shango” Rajoelina creates adorable illustrations of famous characters from pop culture as families. In the illustrations, ‘the parents’ are usually the leaders, the oldest or the wisest characters from the TV series, movies, video games or books. All the other characters are turned into children.
Andry’s art style is very soft, whimsical, and magical. He creates very fun illustrations that brighten up your day, not to mention he draws all of our favorite characters! He takes inspiration from many popular media, so you’re sure to find the characters you love on his page—anything from Marvel, DC, to Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter!
More info: Facebook | artstation.com | el-shango-drew-and-shot.tumblr.com | Instagram | superfamilies.bigcartel.com
#1 Harry Potter (Wizards Family)
Image source: andryshango
#2 Marvel (Udonta Family)
Image source: andryshango
#3 Marvel (Excelsior Family)
Image source: andryshango
#4 Mandalorian (Mando Family)
Image source: andryshango
#5 Avengers (Family Assemble)
Image source: andryshango
#6 Marvel (Asgard Family)
Image source: andryshango
#7 My Neighbor Totoro (Neighbor Family)
Image source: andryshango
#8 Guardians Of The Galaxy (Guardians Family)
Image source: andryshango
#9 Lord Of The Rings (Middle Earth)
Image source: andryshango
#10 Stranger Things (Hawkins Family)
Image source: andryshango
#11 Game Of Thrones (Winterfell Family)
Image source: andryshango
#12 Marvel (Thanos Family)
Image source: andryshango
#13 Back To The Future (Family From The Future)
Image source: andryshango
#14 Marvel (Stark Family)
Image source: andryshango
#15 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Spider Verse Family)
Image source: andryshango
#16 Monsters, Inc. (Monsters Family)
Image source: andryshango
#17 Wolverine (Howlett Family)
Image source: andryshango
#18 The Simpsons (Springfield Family)
Image source: andryshango
#19 Star Wars (Droids Family)
Image source: andryshango
#20 X-Men (Uncanny Family)
Image source: andryshango
#21 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Ninjas Family)
Image source: andryshango
#22 The Incredibles (Incredible Family)
Image source: andryshango
#23 Ghosts Busters (Busters Family)
Image source: andryshango
#24 Jurassic Park (Jurassic Family)
Image source: andryshango
#25 Pokemon (Pocket Family)
Image source: andryshango
#26 Power Rangers (Rangers Family)
Image source: andryshango
#27 Indiana Jones (Jones Family)
Image source: andryshango
#28 Star Wars (Alliance Family)
Image source: andryshango
#29 Et Family
Image source: andryshango
#30 Superman (Super Family)
Image source: andryshango
Follow Us