Artist Puts Together ‘Super Families’ From Our Favorite Characters (30 Pics)

French artist Andry “Shango” Rajoelina creates adorable illustrations of famous characters from pop culture as families. In the illustrations, ‘the parents’  are usually the leaders, the oldest or the wisest characters from the TV series, movies, video games or books. All the other characters are turned into children.

Andry’s art style is very soft, whimsical, and magical. He creates very fun illustrations that brighten up your day, not to mention he draws all of our favorite characters! He takes inspiration from many popular media, so you’re sure to find the characters you love on his page—anything from Marvel, DC, to Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter!

More info: Facebook | artstation.com | el-shango-drew-and-shot.tumblr.com | Instagram | superfamilies.bigcartel.com

#1 Harry Potter (Wizards Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#2 Marvel (Udonta Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#3 Marvel (Excelsior Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#4 Mandalorian (Mando Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#5 Avengers (Family Assemble)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#6 Marvel (Asgard Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#7 My Neighbor Totoro (Neighbor Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#8 Guardians Of The Galaxy (Guardians Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#9 Lord Of The Rings (Middle Earth)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#10 Stranger Things (Hawkins Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#11 Game Of Thrones (Winterfell Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#12 Marvel (Thanos Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#13 Back To The Future (Family From The Future)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#14 Marvel (Stark Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#15 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Spider Verse Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#16 Monsters, Inc. (Monsters Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#17 Wolverine (Howlett Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#18 The Simpsons (Springfield Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#19 Star Wars (Droids Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#20 X-Men (Uncanny Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#21 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Ninjas Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#22 The Incredibles (Incredible Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#23 Ghosts Busters (Busters Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#24 Jurassic Park (Jurassic Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#25 Pokemon (Pocket Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#26 Power Rangers (Rangers Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#27 Indiana Jones (Jones Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#28 Star Wars (Alliance Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#29 Et Family

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

#30 Superman (Super Family)

Image source: andryshango

Image source: andryshango

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
