Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Think About Really Often? (Closed)

What do you think about often. Is it a deceased family member? A bad decision? A bully? Tell us what thoughts you will never forget.

#1

Do our eyes see different things. Like we both identify one color as green, but your green might be my red.

#2

how different would my life be if i was someone else, somewhere else, doing something else?

#3

committing murder.

#4

Winning the lotto and retiring.

#5

Giant squids have a doughnut shaped brain and when they eat the food passes through the middle before going to its stomach. I think about that WAY too much.

#6

my girlfriend that i had in second grade up until sophomore year she died in a car crash t-boned by 2 cars what’s worse she was 12 weeks pregnant at the time

#7

the afton family

#8

when things are going to go semi back to normal :

#9

My financial future

#10

The future

