“Kids Who Mean Well”: 40 Examples Of Kids’ Honesty Hilariously Backfiring

by

Kids say the darndest things. But have you seen what they write and do?! There’s a tiny but brilliant online community on Reddit called r/KidsWhoMeanWell that collects hilarious examples of just how direct and blunt kids can be even when they have the best intentions.

We’ve collected some of the most hilarious, bizarre, and honest things that children have ever written and done at school and at home to share with you. Scroll down to check out the funniest pics, and hopefully, it’ll remind you of how much courage we all used to have when we were little. Just think for a moment how everyone would react to you if you wrote or did things like that now.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about honesty, authenticity, and kindness in communication, so we reached out to Andrea Bonior, Ph.D., the host of the mental health advice podcast ‘Baggage Check’ and the bestselling author of ‘Detox Your Thoughts.’ Read on for our interview with her.

#1 Dream Big, Dr. King

Image source: PivotalPixel

#2 Little Kids Are The Best

Image source: fuckmicah

#3 This Isn’t Exactly What We Meant When We Told Him That He Could Look Up Puppy Training Tips On Youtube

Image source: Daball80

#4 So Loving

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Gee, Thanks Kid!

Image source: __rosebud__

#6 Actual Letter From Kid

Image source: I_PET_KITTIES

#7 Some Wise Words For Mrs. Clark!

Image source: Vepr762X54R

#8 Stand Up For What You Believe In

Image source: IEATASS69

#9 Hope You Make It!

Image source: Stefano_Hypz

#10 It’s Just Meth

Image source: itsBrigzZ

#11 Lucky

Image source: bcGrimm

#12 My Friend’s Son Had To Write An Apology Note To A Classmate

Image source: imgur.com

#13 Thanks Mom

Image source: bcGrimm

#14 That Escalated Quickly

Image source: humdrum_humphrey

#15 No Pie For Me, Thanks

Image source: reddit.com

#16 My 6 Year Old Drew Her Dad, Me, Herself And Her Little Brother….. We’re Snorkelling

Image source: Beth Fanstone

#17 This Kid Is Going Places

Image source: TravFromTechSupport

#18 It’s The Thought That Counts

Image source: TravFromTechSupport

#19 Letters Kids Have Sent To Soldiers (The Motherlode)

Image source: Vepr762X54R

#20 A Letter From My Daughter

Image source: imgur.com

#21 Happy Valentines Mom!

Image source: a_skipit

#22 Roses Are Red

Image source: Aisakura7

#23 Can I Pet Your Titties?

Image source: Mil0310

#24 Dad Is The Best Cook

Image source: PMMEYOURFAVANIMALS

#25 It’s The Thought That Counts… Right? Happy Birthday!

Image source: Nikamisu

#26 Gotta Help The Family Out

Image source: 0ngar

#27 Serial Killer In The Making

Image source: CourageousCabbage

#28 When Your Notebook Is Lost, Then You Find It

Image source: rifai91

#29 I Mean… She’s Not Wrong?

Image source: JS_sctc

#30 You And Half The Block, Kid

Image source: bandswithgoats

#31 Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

Image source: imgur.com

#32 Thank You For Protecting Our Country

Image source: Jazskimo

#33 (X-Posting From R/Kidsarefuckingstupid On The Suggestion Of A Member Of This Sub). Bless Her, She Tried. Seems A Bit Confused On The Veteran vs. Veterinarian Thing, Though

Image source: elementaljay

#34 See You When You Die

Image source: itsBrigzZ

#35 I Felt Bad For The Guy ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Image source: kathleener

#36 I’m Fine

Image source: itsBrigzZ

#37 Suddenly Penis

Image source: bcGrimm

#38 I Love You So Much

Image source: itsBrigzZ

#39 My Nephew’s First Attempt At A Long Neck Dinosaur

Image source: scransitron

#40 Hallmark’s Next Top Card Writer

Image source: MmeQEI

