50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

by

Luck comes in many different shapes and sizes. There’s, of course, the obvious—winning the lottery. Then there’s the more exclusive—being born into a rich and well-connected family. And then there’s more random ones, like stumbling upon a free ice cream giveaway or finding the perfect parking spot next to the store’s entrance.

We’re not sure how lucky the people from the list below consider themselves to be, but the pictures prove that they do have fortune on their side. From unexpected leg room, to seedless watermelons, to barely avoided accidents, the list below has quite a range. Scroll down to vote for your favorites.

#1 I Got Her Back After Five Years

I fostered her for 6 months five years ago and cried like a baby when I had to give her back to her people. I remembered her so fondly and talked always missed her. She would sleep with me every night. She was always there.

 

A few days ago the same person texted me asking if there was any way I could take her again, but permanently. How could I not say yes?

 

She remembered me and everything is already back to how it used to be. Five years difference, she’s 16 now and in perfect health. I really hope that she loves the rest of her life with me. I feel so lucky to have her again.

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: ilovemycatsfurrytoes

#2 Meeting Keanu Reeves At A Traffic Light

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: unknown_human

#3 My Son Neo Met His Namesake Today. As A Bonus, My Name Is Konstantin

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: DerDieDas

#4 I Was Finally Comfortable Enough With Myself And Lucky Enough To Finally Go On My First-Ever Date At 31 Years Old And Was Even Luckier To Get Asked On A Second

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: cyguyr

#5 This Woman Adopted An Elderly Dog That Turned Out To Be The Very Same Dog She Had As A Child. A Microchip Scan Confirmed The Dog’s Identity

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Nicole Grimes

#6 My Friend And I Replaced Christmas With Brucemas, Where We Exchange Bruce Willis Themed Gifts Each Year. I Win Forever. And Yes, It’s Real

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: TylentGreen

#7 I Run Down An Old Dirt Road. Trash Is Dumped There. One Day I Stopped And Found A Box Of Money

All the envelopes are from different countries all over the world. Mostly dates from the 1700s-1900s. The oldest is a coin from 1621. I’ve got some from countries that no longer exist. I’m still researching.

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: follysurfer

#8 For A Month, I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Cross Country Road Trip. I Gave Up Ever Seeing It Again When We Realized It Was Under My Husband’s Deodorant

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: roseazom

#9 Finally Found My First Megalodon Tooth After Years Of Hunting Shark Teeth

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Elthimon

#10 If I Were To Ever Go Back To Work, I’m Putting This On My Resume As Perhaps My Greatest Accomplishment

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: jennygogliotti

#11 Taking A Picture Like This

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: pythagoreal

#12 About 15 Seconds After Getting Out Of The Car

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: ThirstGoblin

#13 I Guess It’s My Lucky Day

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: in_recent_news

#14 Went To The Dump. Someone Was Chucking This Out. Jackpot

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: heydude1471

#15 I Decided To Do A Little Exploring After Hurricane Dorian. This Is What I Found

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Elthimon

#16 I Hit The Watermelon Jackpot Today

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Odin343

#17 My Cousin Hit The Jackpot At The Arcade Last Week

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Ballparkfrank21

#18 Found This In The Crawl Space Above My Bedroom

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Whiskey___Neat

#19 Went To Take A Picture Of The Rainbow And Lightning Struck At The Same Time

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: jerm1323

#20 Roman Coin I Found In France While Metal Detecting. Emperor Constantine I. Minted In Trier (Treveri) Germany. Bronze, A.D. 306-337

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: bitcoinsucksass

#21 As A Tall Man, This Was Like Winning The Lottery

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: mrblahblahblah

#22 My Dad Is The Macy’s Santa In Seattle. Today He Got To Meet A Legend

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: FlyingCrunkman

#23 I Drove Over 100 Miles With All Of My Keys Sitting Right Here. Karma Was Definitely On My Side

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: tinytrailerbigadventure

#24 This Is A 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad’s Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Miss_Behaves

#25 Met The Michael G Scott Today. Steve Carell Is Incredibly Kind And Just As Hilarious In Person

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: English_Muffin1

#26 I’m About To Collapse

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Brendan_linden

#27 Snow Fell In Rostov Today. Indescribably Lucky Two Car Owners On Mechnikov Street

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Proper-Sock4721

#28 I Had To Come In To Work On Christmas Eve. My Boss Got Everyone A Christmas Card With A Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket. I Still Can’t Believe My Eyes

I’m literally shaking. This literally saved Christmas at the last minute.

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: fleshflavoredgum

#29 In 2017, A Reindeer Hunter Found A Perfectly-Preserved Viking Sword In The Mountains Of Norway, Which Was Just Sticking Out Among The Stones

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: amonaloli12

#30 Got Home From Work And All Of This Was On My Porch. I Called The Pizza Place To Notify Them, No Answer. I Called The Customer – Turns Out They Used To Live In This House

We had a nice convo as strangers, I was assured the pizza is okay to keep and eat! 

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: CandidEstablishment0

#31 Lady Found A Message In A Bottle From 1926 While Diving

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: dsav99

#32 I’ve Never Been This Close To Such A Young Fawn And Was Extremely Lucky To Get The Opportunity To Do So

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: FierceTigergirl2000

#33 I Won A Custom Xbox From A Contest. It’s The Only One In The World And I’m Very Proud Of It

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: JackSuperFan

#34 Nailed It

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: blackbanhmi

#35 My Brother Hit The Old School Jackpot Today At A Garage Sale. $40 And All The Memories

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: jrminoh

#36 My Wife Went To The Gasparilla Bowl And Jokingly Said “Look For Me On TV!” Guess Who I Saw On TV?

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: snow1868

#37 Everyone In The Office Left Early Last Friday. Boss Came With A Box Of Goodies And I Was The Only One Still Working. Jackpot

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: lg300r

#38 I Won A Nintendo Switch From A Lunchables Sweepstakes, And It Came In Today. I’ve Never Won Anything Like This In My Life

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: greencloud7

#39 This Huge Box Of Lindor’s Chocolates We Got For Free

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: momlikegluethrowaway

#40 Our Local Magazine Did An Interview Featuring My Wife’s Novel. Didn’t Expect To Land The Cover

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: Catmeowmeow6

#41 My 9-Year-Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 “Lucky” Four-Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: The_Littlest_Teapot

#42 I Found A Crisp $20 In The Pocket Of These Thriftstore Jeans When I Got Home! And Green Tags Were 75 Percent Off. A Great Haul For Me

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: anydayemily

#43 I Found A Tripple Banana

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: BanalPlay

#44 My $15 Estate Sale Find. Today I Got The Watch Back From A Free Appraisal Where They Accidentally Restored The Watch. So It Was Done Free Of Charge

Should I buy a lottery ticket?

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: glockout40

#45 Didn’t Expect To Find This Today While Metal Detecting. Hell Yeah

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: zynthesis1981

#46 The Amount Of Luck Here Is Over 9000

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: ColfaxDayWalker

#48 Girlfriend Just Missed This Falling On Her

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: jakegrubbs19

#49 Montreal Ice Storm 2023

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: alliiebaba

#50 Found This While Metal Detecting On The Treasure Coast Of Florida

50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Image source: IchKeineLust

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cute Pictures of Dogs and Cheetahs Forming an Unlikely Friendship
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Just Roll with It
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Just Roll with It”
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2019
Bodybuilder Finds Out His Pic Is Used In A Meme About Slapping Moms, Responds With His Mom’s Pic
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Killing Fields”
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2018
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 15-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2025
Hospital At Abandoned Cold War Afb In Montana
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.