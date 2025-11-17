50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You

Luck comes in many different shapes and sizes. There’s, of course, the obvious—winning the lottery. Then there’s the more exclusive—being born into a rich and well-connected family. And then there’s more random ones, like stumbling upon a free ice cream giveaway or finding the perfect parking spot next to the store’s entrance.
We’re not sure how lucky the people from the list below consider themselves to be, but the pictures prove that they do have fortune on their side. From unexpected leg room, to seedless watermelons, to barely avoided accidents, the list below has quite a range. Scroll down to vote for your favorites.
#1 I Got Her Back After Five Years
I fostered her for 6 months five years ago and cried like a baby when I had to give her back to her people. I remembered her so fondly and talked always missed her. She would sleep with me every night. She was always there.
A few days ago the same person texted me asking if there was any way I could take her again, but permanently. How could I not say yes?
She remembered me and everything is already back to how it used to be. Five years difference, she’s 16 now and in perfect health. I really hope that she loves the rest of her life with me. I feel so lucky to have her again.
#2 Meeting Keanu Reeves At A Traffic Light
#3 My Son Neo Met His Namesake Today. As A Bonus, My Name Is Konstantin
#4 I Was Finally Comfortable Enough With Myself And Lucky Enough To Finally Go On My First-Ever Date At 31 Years Old And Was Even Luckier To Get Asked On A Second
#5 This Woman Adopted An Elderly Dog That Turned Out To Be The Very Same Dog She Had As A Child. A Microchip Scan Confirmed The Dog’s Identity
#6 My Friend And I Replaced Christmas With Brucemas, Where We Exchange Bruce Willis Themed Gifts Each Year. I Win Forever. And Yes, It’s Real
#7 I Run Down An Old Dirt Road. Trash Is Dumped There. One Day I Stopped And Found A Box Of Money
All the envelopes are from different countries all over the world. Mostly dates from the 1700s-1900s. The oldest is a coin from 1621. I’ve got some from countries that no longer exist. I’m still researching.
#8 For A Month, I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Cross Country Road Trip. I Gave Up Ever Seeing It Again When We Realized It Was Under My Husband’s Deodorant
#9 Finally Found My First Megalodon Tooth After Years Of Hunting Shark Teeth
#10 If I Were To Ever Go Back To Work, I’m Putting This On My Resume As Perhaps My Greatest Accomplishment
#11 Taking A Picture Like This
#12 About 15 Seconds After Getting Out Of The Car
#13 I Guess It’s My Lucky Day
#14 Went To The Dump. Someone Was Chucking This Out. Jackpot
#15 I Decided To Do A Little Exploring After Hurricane Dorian. This Is What I Found
#16 I Hit The Watermelon Jackpot Today
#17 My Cousin Hit The Jackpot At The Arcade Last Week
#18 Found This In The Crawl Space Above My Bedroom
#19 Went To Take A Picture Of The Rainbow And Lightning Struck At The Same Time
#20 Roman Coin I Found In France While Metal Detecting. Emperor Constantine I. Minted In Trier (Treveri) Germany. Bronze, A.D. 306-337
#21 As A Tall Man, This Was Like Winning The Lottery
#22 My Dad Is The Macy’s Santa In Seattle. Today He Got To Meet A Legend
#23 I Drove Over 100 Miles With All Of My Keys Sitting Right Here. Karma Was Definitely On My Side
#24 This Is A 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad’s Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number
#25 Met The Michael G Scott Today. Steve Carell Is Incredibly Kind And Just As Hilarious In Person
#26 I’m About To Collapse
#27 Snow Fell In Rostov Today. Indescribably Lucky Two Car Owners On Mechnikov Street
#28 I Had To Come In To Work On Christmas Eve. My Boss Got Everyone A Christmas Card With A Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket. I Still Can’t Believe My Eyes
I’m literally shaking. This literally saved Christmas at the last minute.
#29 In 2017, A Reindeer Hunter Found A Perfectly-Preserved Viking Sword In The Mountains Of Norway, Which Was Just Sticking Out Among The Stones
#30 Got Home From Work And All Of This Was On My Porch. I Called The Pizza Place To Notify Them, No Answer. I Called The Customer – Turns Out They Used To Live In This House
We had a nice convo as strangers, I was assured the pizza is okay to keep and eat!
#31 Lady Found A Message In A Bottle From 1926 While Diving
#32 I’ve Never Been This Close To Such A Young Fawn And Was Extremely Lucky To Get The Opportunity To Do So
#33 I Won A Custom Xbox From A Contest. It’s The Only One In The World And I’m Very Proud Of It
#34 Nailed It
#35 My Brother Hit The Old School Jackpot Today At A Garage Sale. $40 And All The Memories
#36 My Wife Went To The Gasparilla Bowl And Jokingly Said “Look For Me On TV!” Guess Who I Saw On TV?
#37 Everyone In The Office Left Early Last Friday. Boss Came With A Box Of Goodies And I Was The Only One Still Working. Jackpot
#38 I Won A Nintendo Switch From A Lunchables Sweepstakes, And It Came In Today. I’ve Never Won Anything Like This In My Life
#39 This Huge Box Of Lindor’s Chocolates We Got For Free
#40 Our Local Magazine Did An Interview Featuring My Wife’s Novel. Didn’t Expect To Land The Cover
#41 My 9-Year-Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 “Lucky” Four-Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder
#42 I Found A Crisp $20 In The Pocket Of These Thriftstore Jeans When I Got Home! And Green Tags Were 75 Percent Off. A Great Haul For Me
#43 I Found A Tripple Banana
#44 My $15 Estate Sale Find. Today I Got The Watch Back From A Free Appraisal Where They Accidentally Restored The Watch. So It Was Done Free Of Charge
Should I buy a lottery ticket?
#45 Didn’t Expect To Find This Today While Metal Detecting. Hell Yeah
#46 The Amount Of Luck Here Is Over 9000
#47 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On
#48 Girlfriend Just Missed This Falling On Her
#49 Montreal Ice Storm 2023
#50 Found This While Metal Detecting On The Treasure Coast Of Florida
