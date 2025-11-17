50 Wholesome Posts To Remind You There’s Good In The World

It’s simple—do good, feel good. Doesn’t matter if you’re on the giving or the receiving end. Random acts of kindness can make anyone’s day better. For example, a genuine smile from a cashier or barista can sometimes seriously boost my morning mood. Almost every time, I’m tempted to extend that joy that I get to someone else. It’s like a wholesome virus with a leading symptom of smiling from ear to ear.
What’s most impressive is that they don’t have to be grand gestures. There’s a Japanese concept called Mono no aware. It’s about noticing and appreciating small moments that bring you joy. At the heart of the concept is the fleeting nature of life. If we only get a limited amount of time among people, why not use it to make others feel good?
We at Bored Panda have compiled this list that might be just the tonic for when you’re feeling down. Career coach Liz Taplin also provides some insight on how to be more mindful in our everyday lives. Start scrolling and tap that upside arrow below the ones you like!
More info: liztaplin.com | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram
#1 Babysitter Is Wholesome
Image source: inkskinned
#2 Members Of The Aurora Police Strategic Response Team Rappelled From The Rooftop Of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dressed As Superheroes, To Surprise Patients
Image source: RJ Sangosti, RJ Sangosti
#3 So There’s This Boy Running Around In A Superman Outfit, Yelling “I Just Beat Cancer”. Feel Good Times Ensue
Image source: cdean51
#4 Man Devotes His Life To Adopting Old Dogs Who Can’t Find Forever Homes
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#5 Ballerina Aesha Ash Is Wandering Around Inner City Rochester In A Tutu To Change Stereotypes About Women Of Color And Inspire Young Kids
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#6 My BF Grew Up Incredibly Poor. When He Was A Child, He Wanted A Charizard Lunchbox – He Felt If He Had It At School, He’d Feel Normal, Like Everyone Else. I Found The Lunchbox On Ebay, 18 Years Later
My boyfriend and i were at Walmart recently, and he recounted a story to me from his childhood. He grew up incredibly poor, his mother being a single mom raising two kids on her own, his father abandoning them when he was very young. He and his mom would “window shop” at stores, just to pass the time and look at stuff they knew they couldn’t buy. When he was little, when pokemon was really big, Walmart had a Charizard lunch box. He thought it was the coolest thing; Charizard was his favorite pokemon, and how often did you see things with just Charizard? The lunchbox wasn’t necessarily expensive, but with the threat of no power or running water, it might has well have been a billion dollars. His mom put the lunchbox on layaway and said he’d get it for his birthday, but my boyfriend knew that it wasn’t going to happen and it was definitely more of a gesture. It was so much more than a lunchbox. He felt if he had this lunchbox at school, he’d feel normal, he’d feel like everyone else.
His birthday is in December, and after much eBay stalking I found the lunchbox he yearned for, 18 years ago. It was in amazing condition. This was the moment it really started to sink in. He cried for a LONG time. He finally got his lunchbox he could never have.
Image source: StevieRedicavage4
#7 A Kenyan Lady Found Her Childhood Friend On The Streets Suffering From Drug Addiction And Took Him To Rehabilitation
Image source: Ocean219
#8 The True Spirit Of Christmas
Image source: pdmcmahon
#9 Australian Paramedics Fulfill Dying Patients Wish To See Beach
Image source: Danielle Kellan
#10 This Man Said He Was 10 When The Atomic Bomb Hit Hiroshima. He Had So Little Food That Him And The People Around Him Ate Small Birds To Survive. Now He Feeds Sparrows Every Day To Show Them His Thanks
Image source: xinxanovich
#11 Staying Till After The Credits
Image source: super-marvel-dale
#12 This Guy Was Outside Of Walmart
Image source: sbook28
#13 This Is Caleb. Caleb Has A Degree In Zoology And Asks His Customers What Their Favorite Animal Is. He Gives Them Facts While Completing Their Orders!
Image source: gangbangkang
#14 This Man Looks So Happy To Have A New Kitten
Image source: Bodegacats_
#15 A Mariachi Musician Let My Hard Of Hearing Son Put His Head On The Guitarron So He Could Hear It. He Was Amazed!
Image source: prettydorky
#16 Partizan Belgrade Goalkeeper Comforts His Teammate After He Is Barraged By Racist Chants For 90 Minutes
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Therapeutic Dogs Waiting With Great Anticipation To See Their Respective Children In A Hospital In Italy
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#18 Our Son And His Big Sister Ringing In His Official Adoption And The End Of His Time In Foster Care
Image source: WizardofDoitland
#19 A 22 Year Old Guy From Harlem Befriended An 81 Year Old Woman Who He Met Playing Words With Friends Over The Past Year. Last Week He Traveled To Florida And Met Her In Person For The First Time
Image source: gangbangkang
#20 Syrian Refugee Hands Out Food To Homeless In Germany To “Give Something Back”
Image source: Tabea Bü
#21 I Thought I Was Calling My Mom But I Had The Wrong Number And…
Image source: jaileene_a
#22 An Elderly Man Sitting Outside Of His Car Door Spoon Feeding His Wife Ice Cream
Image source: StuffyUnicorn
#23 After A Month In The Hospital, Grandpa Finally Got Moved Into A Room Where He Could See Out The Window… I Wanted This To Be The First Thing He Saw When Woke Up
Image source: turtlemander
#24 This Janitor At My Friend’s School Is A Huge Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan. Since The Prices Were Extremely High And He Was Devastated About Not Going, All Of The Students Came Together And Bought Him The Tickets
Image source: reddit.com
#25 This Promposal
Image source: shardonwedel
#26 Dad’s Friend Mike
Image source: monicaheisey
#27 Her Name Is Phoebe. And She’s A Good Girl
Image source: taliaphillips2
#28 Bus Buddies
Image source: cagedragehere
#29 Toby At The County Shelter 2 Years Ago And Is Now King Of Our House
Image source: azureen
#30 Farmers From West Michigan Sending Some Of Their Hay To Kansas, Oklahoma, And South Dakota To Help Other Farmers Who’s Crops Were Burned In Fire
Image source: aletati
#31 This Police Officer Stopped Traffic, In The Rain, To Save This Wet And Limping Little Dog. Faith In Humanity Restored
Image source: MissEmKay
#32 People Waiting In Line To Foster Dogs And Cats After The Animal Shelter In Austin Flooded. Faith Restored In Humanity
Image source: TyneeLips
#33 All Of The Netherlands Was Silent For 2 Minutes Today To Remember Victims Of War. This Dominoes Delivery Boy Stopped In The Middle Of The Streets
Image source: teymon
#34 Wife Is A Kindergarten Teacher. A Couple Of The Teachers Started A “Comfort Closet” At Her School For Needy Kids To Get Hygiene Supplies And Clothes. All Donation Based
Image source: Terevok
#35 My Dad Is A College Professor. When One Of His Student’s Babysitter Didn’t Show, She Had To Take Her 4 Month Old Daughter To Class. She Started To Get Fussy, So He Did What Any Good Dad Would Do. They Spent Almost The Entire Class Like This!
Image source: owls_everywhere
#36 94 Year Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids
Image source: KARE11
#37 Probably The Best Birthday Present You Could Get
Image source: renblankk
#38 An Elderly Man In My Neighborhood Had A Heart Attack While Shoveling His Driveway. Paramedics Took Him To The Hospital, Then Returned To Finish Shoveling His Driveway For Him
Image source: Optimoprimo
#39 A City Worker Washes And Folds These Blankets For The Homeless
Yesterday this pile of blankets was all over the ground filthy, partially wet and frozen having been slept In the night before. I saw a city worker putting the stuff into what looked like a trash can. Then this morning I walk by the same spot and see the blankets had been washed and folded. Made me smile
Image source: GreenWigz
#40 This Guy Did The Best He Could To Help
Image source: benderesss/pikabu
#41 Everyone Was Grumpy At The Gate Before An Early Morning Flight. Someone Changed The Channel From CNN To Cartoon Network And Suddenly Everyone Was Smiling And Laughing Watching Loony Toons Together
Image source: bigsoap
#42 Friendship Finds A Way
Where there is a will there is a way. Calebs buddy Ike missed him very much, I went to the kids room earlier today and played with Ike for a bit, he asked how Caleb was doing and so did Caleb’s other friend Casey. We said out goodbyes and I headed back to Caleb’s room. Ike rolled over in his wheelchair and knocked on the door and wanted to come say hello. Caleb is on double doors and is unable to leave the room so I grabbed some rubber gloves and a controller and gave it to Ike outside the glass, now they are having a blast playing Call of Duty. Love seeing these guys smiling and just being kids.
Image source: grownupboy
#43 For The Past 12 Years, This Man Has Visited Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta Twice A Week To Hold And Comfort Babies In The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – Earning Him The Nickname “ICU Grandpa”
Image source: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
#44 92 Year Old Man Making A Card For His 93 Year Old Wife
Image source: GeorgeResch
#45 It Was Pouring Rain And This Dog Was Taking Shelter By The Store. A Woman Came Out And Wrapped It In A Blanket, She Later Came Out Again To Let The Dog Into Her Store
Image source: MBMIII/pikabu
#46 Locals Cover Street Dogs With Blankets During The Snowstorm In Istanbul
Image source: Politico_juan
#47 Sorry, I Got Something Stuck In My Throat
Image source: mrjamesob
#48 My Dogs Favorite Toy Is Santa, So We Brought Her To See Him
Image source: jjmontaldo
#49 This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy
Image source: samjhewett
#50 License Plate Does Not Check Out
Image source: AmazingNews
