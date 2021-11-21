Please, No More Scream Sequels

There’s always an argument to be had online and this sentiment would likely cause another one that people would willingly jump into since some folks love that Scream is still going and some are of the mind that it should have ended a while ago. Somehow Wes Craven’s creation managed to endure a lot longer than some of us felt that it would as there are rumors that it might keep going after the next movie, though there’s no telling who’s still going to be around and who will become the next victims or killers that will take up the legacy of Ghostface. For such a simple killer there have been enough ideas to keep things going for a while, especially considering that the technology has updated and the ability to find the killer should be a lot easier. But then again, dealing with human beings is rarely easy since the person sitting next to you could be a deranged psycho killer and you’d never know it until the last second when they revealed themselves. Yeah, that’s a little grim, but it would appear to be the route that Scream is going at this point since any further connection to the main characters has to be almost done with.
The whole revenge angle faded off in the second movie only to come back in the third, and then get muddled in the fourth. One has to wonder what the next movie is going to do in terms of connecting to the main characters, and how cheesy it’s going to get since the third movie with Roman was a truly eye-rolling moment that left some people wondering why in the world anyone would care any longer about this story when it had come down to a long-lost sibling that had been born during a tryst between the mother of the main character and a director that had taken advantage of her when she was younger.
Scream has been a fan favorite for a while now, there’s no denying that, and even trying is kind of pointless. But with each new movie, it does feel as though the story is going to crash and burn after discovering that every possible idea to bring someone back or create an interesting character will have been used up. It’s not exactly a popular opinion, but Scream should have stopped at the second movie when all but a few of the original cast members had been killed, and when the strongest connection to the original killer had been revealed and dealt with. Billy Loomis and his mother were akin to another Jason and Pamela Voorhees pairing, with one big difference being that they were both alive to start with and there was no way that Billy was going to be resurrected when his mother was finally silenced in the second movie. But some reason, the third movie felt like someone was trying to hold onto the idea of Scream as tightly as they can and went the soap opera route, while the fourth was even more so since it was a family member that decided to get in on the killing act that time.
In a very big way, it does feel as though Scream is an idea that needs to be put up for a while in order to let it rest and give the movies some time to be fully appreciated before deciding if it can be revived in some big, impressive way. The idea to simply keep pushing forward in order to pump out as many sequels at this point is hard to argue with sometimes, but it’s a lot harder to embrace when it comes to sitting through one movie after another no matter how many years there are between them. Scream needs to stop for a while, at least long enough to let people forget about it for a while. That’s not bound to happen, but it’s a nice thought since it could eventually give people a real craving to see it come back. But that apparently isn’t the plan since the idea to bring the movie back for more sequels, probably at least a couple more is what’s bound to happen.
Movie franchises are usually made popular by the fans, which means that enough people happen to like Scream that it makes sense to someone to keep writing the scripts and coming up with the ideas for more of them. So long as the money is flowing in there’s not bound to be a cease and desist when it comes to the movies. The upside is that if you don’t want to watch the movies then you don’t need to. But hearing about one sequel after another coming out for a movie idea that was interesting when it first came out but has since faded despite the box office numbers makes a person wonder about the people as well as the writers of said movies.