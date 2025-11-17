DoorDasher Fired For Cursing Out A Woman After She Gave Him A $5 Tip On A $20 Order

Lacey Purciful was happy. Her pizza had arrived and she couldn’t wait to dig in.

Even her dog Max was excited, and went into the yard to greet the DoorDash driver, Corey, after Lacey opened the front door of her Texas house.

But Corey himself was in a completely different mood. He was very disappointed that Lacey tipped him “just” $5 on her $20 order.

He felt like he deserved more and he wanted the woman to know that. What he didn’t know, however, was that Lacey had a security camera and a TikTok account (@ladybug3660) where she could post the footage if he went out of line. Which was exactly what happened.

Texas resident Lacey Purciful recently ordered a pizza delivered to her place

DoorDasher Fired For Cursing Out A Woman After She Gave Him A $5 Tip On A $20 Order

But the DoorDash driver who brought her food threw a complaint about the tip

DoorDasher Fired For Cursing Out A Woman After She Gave Him A $5 Tip On A $20 Order

Lacey tried to defuse the situation but the guy added a complaint

DoorDasher Fired For Cursing Out A Woman After She Gave Him A $5 Tip On A $20 Order

Image credits: ladybug3660

Lacey, a 38-year-old mom of two, told Daily Mail that she was in a head-on collision in March with an alleged drunk driver, and currently has serious injuries to her spinal cord. Because of this, she can’t cook and has been relying on DoorDash to feed her family since then.

“I worked in the restaurant industry for years before joining the military, I’m a very good tipper,” Lacey said.

“Earlier in the day I tipped an elderly DoorDash driver $5.50 for a $17 order of half a dozen donuts, and then I gave him an extra $5. I tipped him over 50%.”

Her delivery has already been viewed over 26 million times on TikTok. It included a $16 medium pizza and a portion of breadsticks, costing the woman $22 dollars.

The Pizza Hut which she ordered from was just a six-mile drive from her home.

Lacey said that the driver, who is described as being in his late twenties, started running off her lawn after he shouted the profanity on Friday night.

Lacey’s husband later contacted DoorDash and they gave him a $5 voucher, but after the family escalated the problem, the company launched an investigation.

Then they gifted Lacey $75 for her troubles, but she said that the ordeal has 100 percent still left a sour taste in her mouth.

“I’ve had problems with DoorDash before,” she said, adding that orders are often left on her doorstep without drivers informing her they’ve arrived, and drivers take so long that her food is no longer edible.

The Texan shared their interaction on her TikTok account

And after it went viral, the driver was fired

DoorDasher Fired For Cursing Out A Woman After She Gave Him A $5 Tip On A $20 Order

A DoorDash spokesperson told Newsweek: “Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable, but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable. We’ve removed this Dasher from our platform and reached out to the customer.”

The spokesperson added: “Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform—Dashers, customers, merchants—have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect, and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently.”

The whole ordeal reignited the age-old debate on tipping culture in the US

