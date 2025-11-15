Adorable 3-Month-Old Pit Bull Puppy Nods Off In A Funny Way And Goes Viral

Have you ever had a day full of fun activities and new experiences? Usually, afterwards, you feel tired, out of energy, and just want to take a nice, long nap. This is exactly what happened to the adorable 3-month-old pit bull puppy named Nino. He spent the whole day running around the beach, seeing the sea and sand for the first time. So on the ride back home, he started nodding off with his owner’s sister.
Kamila, the owner of Nino, couldn’t help but film the whole thing. She didn’t know, however, that after posting the video on TikTok, it would get over 3 million views and go viral! Kamila told Bored Panda: “We were returning from the holidays at the beach—that was the first time Nino saw the sea and sand. He and my teenage sister, Carol, have an incredible bond. They just fell asleep together, it was so cute that I had to film it.”
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
Here is the adorable video that has over 3 million views
“Nino came to us when he was 3 months old. My wife and I (I’m a girl too) wanted a dog for a while but were reluctant to take the next step. When we saw him, we fell in love immediately. One day after—he came home with us. He is such a sweet boy, so pure, loves cuddles and every type of food—especially what we are eating at the time. Lovely with all humans and dogs—people know him by name in our neighborhood, but not our names.”
It was Nino’s first time seeing the sea and sand, so he was very tired after a great day full of new experiences
Image credits: ninoobully
Image credits: ninoobully
The poses Nino rested in didn’t always seem the most comfortable
Image credits: ninoobully
Image credits: ninoobully
Nino is a 3-month-old American pit bull
Image credits: ninoobully
Image credits: ninoobully
"He is such a sweet boy, so pure, loves cuddles and every type of food—especially what we are eating at the time"
Image credits: ninoobully
Image credits: ninoobully
