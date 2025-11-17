Couple Assumes New Neighbors Are Mexican, Makes Their Lives Hell Until The Day They Lose Patience

When you think about it, it doesn’t take much to be a decent neighbor. You simply have to keep the noise down, especially at night, keep your own property in good shape, and be respectful of the neighbor’s property as well. If you wish to kick it up a notch, don’t shy away from small talk and hey, you’ve earned yourself a good neighbor’s badge. In other words, be a polite human being. Easy enough.
However, some people seem to be hell bent on being awful. It’s like they get pleasure from ruining your day in the most absurd ways possible.
This is the type of neighbors that the author of this story had. Neighbors that often showed off their bigotry and idiocy whenever they got a chance. So, when the author decided to move, they couldn’t pass on an opportunity to get back at them. And they did it in quite an adorable way. Scroll down to read the full petty revenge story.
When you think about it, being a good neighbor is really not that hard
Image credits: Pressmaster
However, some people make it their mission to be a bad one. At least that was the experience of the woman in this story
Image credits: ClaireLuci
Image credits: varyapigu
Image credits: Mint_Images
Image credits: sunapple
The author elaborated on a few more details regarding the situation
Image credits: friends_stock
The author also admitted they have tried to get the neighbor to understand their situation early on
Image credits: Johnstocker
Image credits: bialasiewicz
Image credits: WithoutDennisNedry
It’s not really petty nor is it revenge
Image credits: Sonyachny
As many people pointed out in the comments, what the woman did should not even be considered revenge. They simply took in a cat they thought was a stray and gave it a loving home.
They went through the whole process of ensuring that it was no one else’s, and once they figured that out, they happily became its owners. In other words, they simply did an act of kindness.
Try to keep your eye out for possible pet abuse
Image credits: taylor_grote
If you see an animal that looks neglected, don’t be afraid to take it upon yourself to investigate the situation. It usually takes a little bit of effort and can save an innocent pet’s life.
First, identify how the pet is neglected. Are they not provided adequate shelter in extreme weather (hot or cold)? Do you see obvious scabs, hair loss, or other signs they are not getting appropriate veterinary care? Do they look way too thin (their spine and hip bones are visible, there’s no fat on them)? Or maybe way too fat (which is also considered animal abuse)? If the answer is yes, it might be time to take action.
If it is possible, try to document the neglect you see. This can be taking pictures or videos as well as writing down things you’ve seen. Once you contact the authorities, they will ask you to provide as many details and evidence as possible, so be sure to keep track of what you see.
When it comes to authorities, look up who is responsible for dealing with animal abuse in your area. If you cannot find that information, contact the local emergency service and they will take the matters into their own hands.
Sometimes identifying when to take action can be tricky
Image credits: travnikovstudio
Note that not all pets that look thin are being neglected. Some breeds are inherently thin, a look we might not be accustomed to with pet obesity being such a common issue. So don’t jump the gun and start alerting the authorities before you know the situation well enough.
Other times, pets might have some sort of health issue that can make them look thin, even if the owners are trying to address the problem.
Also, remember that handling the situation on your own, as in, doing what the author did in the story, might not always be appropriate. Animals might need serious professional care in terms of their health and all the legalities regarding pet ownership.
Here’s a photo of Flavio the cat
Image credits: WithoutDennisNedry
The commentators showed nothing but support for the author
Follow Us