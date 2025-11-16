I Create Chilling Art To Bring Awareness To Borderline Personality Disorder

by

Mental illness in young people gets more intense with each generation that goes by, this generation is no exception. The pandemic came full force and traumatized a young generation by robbing them of everything that keeps kids going; socializing with friends, milestone experiences, and sometimes taking away loved ones.

I’ve struggled with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), and I thought I had made real progress until the pandemic hit. Before I knew it, I started to develop new symptoms, and fear kept me from the outside world for months, as it did to many. For my own sanity, I made art.

Art is no stranger to mentally ill individuals. It can be a safe space to express feelings when there are no more words to describe them. It will suck you in for hours and by the end, you feel a weight lift off of you for the first time in a while.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

Patrick Penrose
