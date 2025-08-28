94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Did you know that on September 10, 1970, there was a Miss American Vampire pageant in Los Angeles? Organized as part of a promotional campaign for the television series Dark Shadows, it elected actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather as the winner. You might recognize her as the woman who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Yet, she wasn’t the one who was crowned Miss American Vampire. What really happened? Well, it’s up to you to find out, as you scroll down this list of historical pics. We’ve rounded up the most interesting ones from the Instagram page “Ethereal Fields,” and present to you here those we think you might not have seen yet before.

More info: Instagram

#1 Dutch Boys Ride The Freedom Train After Liberation From Germany. 1945

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#2 Anita Ekberg Threatening A Paparazzi With Her Bow And Arrow, 1960

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#3 Leningrad Region, Commuter Train, 1993

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#4 The Hungarian Revolution Of 1956

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#5 Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep, 1940

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#6 German Fireman Test A New Helmet Invention Ca. 1900

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#7 Peter Lindbergh, Comme Des Garçons, 1988

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#8

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#9 Soviet Invasion Of Prague

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#10 Gasmask Fashion

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#11 Visited The Latvian Museum Of Medical History

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#12 The Spanish Civil War

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#13 Canadian General Hospital, Ca. 1916-19

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#14 Notre-Dame By Marc Riboud, 1952

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#15 Tram 58 At Zugliget, Budapest, 1940

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#16 The Last Sword Duel In History, France, 1967

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#17 The Virtues Crushing The Vices, Strasbourg Cathedral, 1853

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#18 Eartha Kitt With Kitties, 1952

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#19 Students Publicly Denouncing/ Humiliating Their Teachers For Being „anti Revolutionary" During The Chinese Cultural Revolution, 1967-1972

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#20 A Croatian Soldier Poses During The Croatian War Of Independence

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#21 Maria Germanova As The Witch In Maurice Maeterlinck's Play "The Blue Bird". Moscow Art Theatre, 1908

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#22 A Woman Moving To Another Village Takes With Her The Bones Of Her Dead Son

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#23 The L'eplattenier Helmet Was A Prototype Military Helmet Designed For The Swiss Army By Charles L'eplattenier In 1916

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#24 Jim Morrison In Teotihuacán, Mexico, 1969

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#25 Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#26 Velvet Underground Performing At The Playboy Club In Chicago, 1966

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#27 Cats In Zero Gravity

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#28 Circus Elephants Many And Kiri Clearing Rubble In Hamburg After World War II, 1945

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#29 Aleister Crowley Photographed By Jules Jacot Guillarmod During The K2 Expedition, 1902

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#30 1971 Munich Hostage Crisis

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#31 Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Wearing The Corinthian Helmet He Had Found – 1938

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#32 Dick Smith's Make-Up For The 1961 Golden Showcase TV Version Of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, 1960

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#33 Joan Jett

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#34 Sisters Of St. Joseph Of Carondelet, Practicing For A Possible Air Raid, 1942

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#35 Before And After Pictures Of A Syphilis Clinic, Early 1900s

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#36 David Lynch With His First Painting, 1963

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#37 Doll Factory, 1950s

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#38 Morris Graves In His Garden Photographed By Immogen Cunningham, 1973

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#39 Youth Poverty By Stephen Shames

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#40 This Image Is Not Of Queen Genepil In 1923, But Rather A Different Mongolian Nobel Woman In 1921 Claimed To Be Genepil

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#41 Betty Boop Enlisted To Sell Cigarettes In 1940s Iraq, Encouraging People To Smoke Them At The Cinema

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#42 Medival Shame Masks

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#43 Sword Swallower At A Carnival. By Diane Arbus. Maryland, 1970

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#44 Photos From Opium Den

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#45 Valium Ad From The 80s

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#46 Miss American Vampire Pageant, 1970

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#47 Russian Speznaz Soldier

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#48 Tattooed Woman From Hans Prinzhorn's Book „prisoner's Art", 1926

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#49 Grace Kirby Behind The Scenes Of Hellraiser, 1987

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#50 Soviet Prison Tattoos 1960-1980

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#51 Italian Futurist, Composer And Painter Luigi Russolo

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#52 Tlingit Shaman Binds A Witch, Sitka, Alaska

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#53 Palamar With The Trinity. 1970s The Village Of Kryvorivnia, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#54 Iranian Embassy Siege, London 1980

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#55 Christine Spengler, North Ireland, 1970s

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#56 Siberian Shaman, 1900s

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#57 Red Army's Hijacking Of A Jal Flight In 1970

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#58 Croatian/Bosniak Traditional Tattoos

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#59 An Opium Den In New York City, 1902

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#60 Tattoos Of A French Prisoner, 1951

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#61 Mask Against Depression, 1937

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#62 From Sidetripping By Charles Gatewood

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#63 Shomei Tomatsu – Statue Of An Angel Shattered By The Atomic Bomb At Urakami Cathedral, Nagasaki, 1961

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#64 Guatemalan Civil War 1960-1996

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#65 Nikita Khrushchev Excited About Corn, 1957-1962

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#66 The Fluess Apparatus An Early Diving Device Created By Henry Fleuss, 1879

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#67 A Cabin Off The Missouri River In The North Dakota Badlands

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#68 Jackie Kennedy (John F Kennedys Wife) On Halloween 1962

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#69 By Pentti Sammallahti

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#70

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#71 Guatemalan Civil War 1960-1996

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#72 Native From Adelaide Australia With Decorative Scars, 1908

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#73 Mexican/ Mazatec Spritual Mushroom Healer Maria Sabina

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#74 Spanish Anarchists Pose With Fascist Skull During The Spanish Civil War

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#75 Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#76 Croatian/Bosniak Traditional Tattoos

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#77 Visited The Latvian Museum Of Medical History

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#78 By Pentti Sammallahti

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#79 Storyville Portraits By E. J. Bellocq, 1912

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#80 Medical Back Brace

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#81 Tattoos By Sutherland Macdonald

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#82 Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#83 By Pentti Sammallahti

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#84 Storyville Portraits By E. J. Bellocq, 1912

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#85 Storyville Portraits By E. J. Bellocq, 1912

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#86 African Wobe Mask From The Ivory Coast

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#87 Spring Loaded Beauty Mask, 1933

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#88 Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#89 Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#90 Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#91 1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#92 1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#93 1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

#94 French Press Photographer Catherine Leroy Looks At A Fellow Photographer As Israeli Airstrikes Rock West Beirut Along The Shore

94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Image source: ethereal__fields

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
