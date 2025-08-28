94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past

Did you know that on September 10, 1970, there was a Miss American Vampire pageant in Los Angeles? Organized as part of a promotional campaign for the television series Dark Shadows, it elected actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather as the winner. You might recognize her as the woman who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards.
Yet, she wasn’t the one who was crowned Miss American Vampire. What really happened? Well, it’s up to you to find out, as you scroll down this list of historical pics. We’ve rounded up the most interesting ones from the Instagram page “Ethereal Fields,” and present to you here those we think you might not have seen yet before.
#1 Dutch Boys Ride The Freedom Train After Liberation From Germany. 1945
#2 Anita Ekberg Threatening A Paparazzi With Her Bow And Arrow, 1960
#3 Leningrad Region, Commuter Train, 1993
#4 The Hungarian Revolution Of 1956
#5 Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep, 1940
#6 German Fireman Test A New Helmet Invention Ca. 1900
#7 Peter Lindbergh, Comme Des Garçons, 1988
#8
#9 Soviet Invasion Of Prague
#10 Gasmask Fashion
#11 Visited The Latvian Museum Of Medical History
#12 The Spanish Civil War
#13 Canadian General Hospital, Ca. 1916-19
#14 Notre-Dame By Marc Riboud, 1952
#15 Tram 58 At Zugliget, Budapest, 1940
#16 The Last Sword Duel In History, France, 1967
#17 The Virtues Crushing The Vices, Strasbourg Cathedral, 1853
#18 Eartha Kitt With Kitties, 1952
#19 Students Publicly Denouncing/ Humiliating Their Teachers For Being „anti Revolutionary“ During The Chinese Cultural Revolution, 1967-1972
#20 A Croatian Soldier Poses During The Croatian War Of Independence
#21 Maria Germanova As The Witch In Maurice Maeterlinck’s Play “The Blue Bird”. Moscow Art Theatre, 1908
#22 A Woman Moving To Another Village Takes With Her The Bones Of Her Dead Son
#23 The L’eplattenier Helmet Was A Prototype Military Helmet Designed For The Swiss Army By Charles L’eplattenier In 1916
#24 Jim Morrison In Teotihuacán, Mexico, 1969
#25 Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980
#26 Velvet Underground Performing At The Playboy Club In Chicago, 1966
#27 Cats In Zero Gravity
#28 Circus Elephants Many And Kiri Clearing Rubble In Hamburg After World War II, 1945
#29 Aleister Crowley Photographed By Jules Jacot Guillarmod During The K2 Expedition, 1902
#30 1971 Munich Hostage Crisis
#31 Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Wearing The Corinthian Helmet He Had Found – 1938
#32 Dick Smith’s Make-Up For The 1961 Golden Showcase TV Version Of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, 1960
#33 Joan Jett
#34 Sisters Of St. Joseph Of Carondelet, Practicing For A Possible Air Raid, 1942
#35 Before And After Pictures Of A Syphilis Clinic, Early 1900s
#36 David Lynch With His First Painting, 1963
#37 Doll Factory, 1950s
#38 Morris Graves In His Garden Photographed By Immogen Cunningham, 1973
#39 Youth Poverty By Stephen Shames
#40 This Image Is Not Of Queen Genepil In 1923, But Rather A Different Mongolian Nobel Woman In 1921 Claimed To Be Genepil
#41 Betty Boop Enlisted To Sell Cigarettes In 1940s Iraq, Encouraging People To Smoke Them At The Cinema
#42 Medival Shame Masks
#43 Sword Swallower At A Carnival. By Diane Arbus. Maryland, 1970
#44 Photos From Opium Den
#45 Valium Ad From The 80s
#46 Miss American Vampire Pageant, 1970
#47 Russian Speznaz Soldier
#48 Tattooed Woman From Hans Prinzhorn’s Book „prisoner’s Art“, 1926
#49 Grace Kirby Behind The Scenes Of Hellraiser, 1987
#50 Soviet Prison Tattoos 1960-1980
#51 Italian Futurist, Composer And Painter Luigi Russolo
#52 Tlingit Shaman Binds A Witch, Sitka, Alaska
#53 Palamar With The Trinity. 1970s The Village Of Kryvorivnia, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine
#54 Iranian Embassy Siege, London 1980
#55 Christine Spengler, North Ireland, 1970s
#56 Siberian Shaman, 1900s
#57 Red Army’s Hijacking Of A Jal Flight In 1970
#58 Croatian/Bosniak Traditional Tattoos
#59 An Opium Den In New York City, 1902
#60 Tattoos Of A French Prisoner, 1951
#61 Mask Against Depression, 1937
#62 From Sidetripping By Charles Gatewood
#63 Shomei Tomatsu – Statue Of An Angel Shattered By The Atomic Bomb At Urakami Cathedral, Nagasaki, 1961
#64 Guatemalan Civil War 1960-1996
#65 Nikita Khrushchev Excited About Corn, 1957-1962
#66 The Fluess Apparatus An Early Diving Device Created By Henry Fleuss, 1879
#67 A Cabin Off The Missouri River In The North Dakota Badlands
#68 Jackie Kennedy (John F Kennedys Wife) On Halloween 1962
#69 By Pentti Sammallahti
#70
#72 Native From Adelaide Australia With Decorative Scars, 1908
#73 Mexican/ Mazatec Spritual Mushroom Healer Maria Sabina
#74 Spanish Anarchists Pose With Fascist Skull During The Spanish Civil War
#75 Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980
#79 Storyville Portraits By E. J. Bellocq, 1912
#80 Medical Back Brace
#81 Tattoos By Sutherland Macdonald
#86 African Wobe Mask From The Ivory Coast
#87 Spring Loaded Beauty Mask, 1933
#88 Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982
#89 Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982
#90 Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982
#91 1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy
#92 1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy
#93 1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy
#94 French Press Photographer Catherine Leroy Looks At A Fellow Photographer As Israeli Airstrikes Rock West Beirut Along The Shore
