Even If You’re Smart, This “Are You Smarter Than A 1960s Middle Schooler” Quiz Will Stump You

by

Let’s step back into a time when kids were learning science even before we landed on the Moon! With this quiz, you’ll test yourself on the same questions that middle schoolers were asked in the 1960s. Back then, kids answered these questions without the convenience of calculators and readily available information on the internet. If you make more than 3 mistakes, it may be time to hit the books & brush up on your school knowledge.

Challenge yourself with this quiz that’s straight out of the ‘60s!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Is A Bizarre Yet Hilarious Ode To Bob Ross (NSFW)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“I Was Known As A Creep For Years”: 30 Men Reveal The Times They Undeservingly Were Called Creepy
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
5 Actors to Play Lestat in Anne Rice’s “Vampire Chronicles”
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2017
I Spent Weeks On These Paintings Out Of Acrylic Paint And Stretched Canvas
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
179 Easy & Hard Harry Potter Trivia Questions for Potterverse Parties
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Examples of Companies That Tried To Cut Corners To Save Money But Ended Up Paying More In The End
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025