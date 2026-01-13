Woman Goes Out Of Her Way To Help New Friend With Kids – Then Learns She Was Just Being Used

If you’ve ever helped someone just once only to wake up months later feeling like you accidentally signed up to be their unpaid chauffeur, therapist, and emergency fund, congratulations, you’re very human, and this story might hit close to home.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in that situation, where a seemingly simple Facebook post asking for help snowballed into a complicated, guilt-filled relationship that left her questioning whether she was overreacting or simply protecting her own mental health.
Sometimes you lend a hand, offer support, or say “yes” one time then somehow, suddenly, you’re the go-to person for everything
The author met a local mom on Facebook in fall 2024 after seeing that she needed help to take her child to school
From then on, she found herself buying groceries, giving her rides, giving her money, and throwing a birthday party for the woman’s kids
Image credits: No-Finding-217
After her best friend went on hospice and didn’t make it out, she withdrew and became less responsive, feeling the relationship with the local mom was one-sided and stressful
Image credits: No-Finding-217
The mom’s explosive behavior and constant demands then left her feeling anxious and trapped, leading her to question whether blocking or distancing herself was justified
The situation began in late 2024 when the OP responded to a post in a local Facebook group. Another mother had needed help getting her daughter to and from school, and since the OP’s child was also attending the same program, offering assistance felt natural.
However, after what was supposed to be a one-time favor from the OP’s side, the OP found herself buying the woman groceries, giving her rides, and even throwing her son a birthday party. The dynamic then shifted when the OP’s best friend entered hospice care and didn’t make it out. Grieving, the OP was left without any emotional energy to maintain a friendship that already felt unbalanced.
Her reduced responsiveness, however, did not go unnoticed or unchallenged. In fact, the OP noted that she’d had some run-ins with the woman, followed by tense messages that caused anxiety and dread. The woman apparently was known to react explosively when things didn’t go her way.
This left the OP wondering if it would be wrong to step back from the woman. She acknowledged her struggles but also highlighted that she had her own limits from financial strain to mental health challenges, and was simply unable to carry another household’s burdens.
The situation in this story reflects a mix of psychological dynamics that researchers say are common in overextended helping relationships. According to Psychology Today, over-giving often isn’t about having extra time, energy, or resources, it usually stems from deeper emotional needs or past experiences.
Adding to this, Interborough notes that withdrawal and emotional exhaustion are natural protective responses during grief or loss, even among those who are usually very giving. Based on this, after losing her best friend, it’s understandable that the OP pulled back, conserving her emotional energy. Such reactions do not indicate selfishness or neglect, rather they are the brain and body’s way of processing trauma.
The dynamic between the OP and the woman was also one of emotional dependency which Healthline highlights can leave the helper feeling trapped, anxious, and overburdened. They explain that constantly managing someone else’s needs can cause emotional exhaustion and strain the relationship, leaving the dependent reliant while the supporter becomes drained.
Netizens were firmly on the OP’s side, suggesting that the relationship was never a real friendship to begin with, and pointing out how one-sided and transactional it seemed. What do you think about this situation? Where do you draw the line between being kind and being taken advantage of? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens agreed that the author was completely justified in wanting to cut the woman off, highlighting that their dynamic was unhealthy anyway
