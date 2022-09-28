5 Shows to watch if you like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

If you love every minute of the show, Rings of Power, then you’ll like the recommendations we have for you in this article.
The Rings of Power is an American fantasy spin-off series of the popular movie franchise, The Lord of the Rings, based on popular novels by J.R.R. Tolkien set in middle earth.
The Lord of the Rings movies were a financial success making close to $2.99 billion in worldwide receipts. So it only makes financial sense to make a prequel series about what happened before the events of these blockbuster movies.
This prime video series is set during the second age of Middle earth, nearly a thousand years before the adventures in The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit.
With its high budget and fantastic cast, it’s no surprise that millions are tuning in to watch this show each night. From what we’ve seen of the first four episodes, we’re more than thrilled to finally see the next fight against Sauron!
If you can’t keep waiting a whole week for your dose of fantasy, there are plenty of other shows that can keep you busy before the next episode:
1. Sandman- Netflix (2022)
One of the recent breakout hit shows of 2022 is Netflix’s Sandman. This fantasy drama series is based on the Sandman graphic novels by Neil Gaiman that were published by DC comics. With Neil being part of the Netflix adaptation of the comics, it’s clear his involvement is why it’s getting great reviews and praise for sticking to the source material.
Focused on the god of dreams, Morpheus, you get to see how our reality and dreams are both essential for us to function at our best! So sleep into Morpheus and find out what other realities you can create. From the great casting to incredible pacing, the Sandman doesn’t disappoint.
2. The Wheel of Time- Amazon (2021- Present)
If you’re looking for a show with a powerful female lead character, like in the Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time is the show to watch! This series is also based on a fantasy novel series by the same name written by Robert Jordan in the 1990s.
Starring the talented Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, this Amazon Prime show will hook you from the beginning to the end. With an epic quest in a world full of magic, it’s easy to fall in love with the cast as they struggle to adapt to the new world they’ve been thrust into. When a battle between the forces of good and evil erupts, a group of young friends is forced to leave their homes behind and face their fears to save the world. Interested? Here’s a recap of the first season!
3. House of the Dragon – HBO ( 2022- Present)
The HBO House of the Dragon series is a prequel to the popular Game of Thrones show. Both of these shows are based on the novels by George R. R Martin. However, unlike the disappointing ending of #GOT, we have hopes that House of Dragon will be different because George is involved. And so far, the first season is going great.
The HBO House of Dragon takes place more than a hundred years before GOT and follows the rise and fall of the Targaryan family. The show is already pulling in millions worldwide with only five episodes out. The withdrawal after it ends will be massive.
Like the Rings of Power, this dramatic show will quench your thirst for fantasy with dragons, castles, bloody ceremonies, and endless fights for power. If you’re tempted to start this series, here is a recap of episode one to give you a clue of what’s ahead of you.
4. The Witcher-Netflix (2019- Present)
Netflix is one of the best creators of sci-fi and fantasy shows. Suppose they stop canceling all of the good ones, at least. Just look at The Witcher if you need any proof. With Henry Cavill playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, you won’t get enough of this show or its music. If you are a fantasy fan, you’ve likely played one of the Witcher video games that have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.
Based on popular video games by the same name, this series follows the legend of a man bound by his honor as he tries to fulfill his duties and slay monsters. Like the heroes in the Rings of Power, Geralt tries to keep his friends safe from evil while trying to survive.
5. Game of Thrones – HBO (2011- 2019)
HBO has a reputation for creating some of the best shows on tv. And Game of Thrones has been one of the most popular and successful shows on tv for a long time. This epic fantasy is based on the Game of Thrones books by George RR Martin. Although the show’s ending wasn’t the best according to some fans and the cast, it has some good quality scenes and dialogue that you will enjoy.
I think the first five seasons were writing gold at a time when we hardly enjoyed watching gory shows. But, from scary dragons to noble houses fighting for a literal iron throne forged by dragon fire, there is never a dull day in this fantasy world.