The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

by

When it comes to entertainment, people are always looking for the next big thing. And sometimes, that thing is a good TV show set in prison. The best prison series are the ones that make you remember why you love the genre in the first place: they’re uncompromising, they’re realistic (most of the time, at least), and above all, they’re full of intriguing characters who were just trying to get by in life before things went south. It’s always interesting to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be stuck in an enclosed area with people who have no regard for your personal space or, sometimes, who possess barely any shred of humanity whatsoever.

With so many great prison shows and docuseries, how do you choose which one to watch next? Whether you’re in the mood for a lighthearted comedy about a convict trying to go straight or something more dramatic and gritty, we have the one for you! We’ve rounded up some fan favorites here, but let us know if we missed any gems.

#1 Wentworth

2013 | 8 seasons


Wentworth is an Australian show set in a women’s prison, and it’s got all the drama of Orange Is The New Black but with a lot more blood and gore. The show follows Bea Smith, sent to Wentworth after being charged with attempted murder. However, she quickly finds herself embroiled in an intense prison hierarchy, which puts her in danger but also makes her more powerful than ever before.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Orange Is The New Black

2013 | 7 seasons


Orange Is The New Black has everything you could need from an excellent prison tv show: it’s funny, it’s serious, it’s romantic, it’s heartbreaking, it’s terrifying, and it makes you think about how unfair the world can be. But even though the show has its heavy moments, it gifted us with episodes of pure joy and hilarity. And it’s so good to witness the rollercoaster of emotions that Piper, Alex, and the rest of this incredible cast of women blessed us with.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Prison Break

2005 | 5 seasons


If you’re looking for your prison fix, Prison Break is the show for you. The premise is simple: Lincoln Burrows is wrongly sentenced to death for murder. His brother Michael Scofield, sure of his sibling’s innocence, gets himself incarcerated to get Lincoln out of prison. But obviously, it’s not as easy as it sounds. The show follows the brothers’ efforts to break out of the facility and clear their names in the process.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Oz

1997 | 6 seasons


If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on one hell of a great show. Oz takes place in the Oswald State Correctional Facility, a fictional maximum-security state prison. Here, the unit manager McManus tries to keep inmates in line through rehabilitation rather than punishment but struggles with the various factions constantly at war with each other.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#5 60 Days In

2016 | 7 seasons


Ready to turn yourself in? Well, not literally, but this is the closest you’ll get to it. 60 Days In is a prison docuseries that features seven people going undercover for 60 days in a correctional complex to discover illegal activities within the jail that officers and surveillance systems may have missed. The show has been kept secret from inmates, guards, and most officials. Representatives from A&E stated that multiple corrections officers were fired due to the program.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Girls Incarcerated

2018 | 2 seasons


Girls Incarcerated is the latest prison documentary on Netflix that you need to be watching. It follows the story of the teenage inmates of a juvenile detention center. It’s a raw, honest look at what it’s like to be locked up at such a young age and how the inmates cope with the struggles of being confined while the world keeps going on without them. The docuseries also details their lives outside the facility and how they plan to make amends.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Escape At Dannemora

2018 | 1 season


Escape At Dannemora is a mini-series based on the real-life Clinton Correctional Facility escape that happened back in 2015. The story follows two convicted murderers — David Sweat and Richard Matt — who fled from a maximum security prison and went on a run through New York State, aided in their escape by two prison employees. The massive manhunt and investigation that followed made headlines in the papers.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Making A Murderer

2015 | 2 seasons


If you’re looking for a true crime docuseries that’s both gripping and thought-provoking, you need look no further than Netflix’s Making A Murderer. It’s the story of Steven Avery, a man who served 18 years in prison for crimes he didn’t commit. Released in 2003 by DNA testing, he got charged again for murder only two years later. The documentary generated tremendous publicity, leading to follow-up interviews and articles with family members and reporters who covered the trials.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Lockup

2005 | 25 seasons


Lockup is a long-running prison documentary series that follows inmates’ daily lives in different prisons around the US. It gives you a whole new perspective on life inside prison, especially when inmates are provided with personal video cameras to record their most intimate thoughts. The series spanned an entire franchise, with titles such as World Tour, which features prisons outside of the United States, and Life After Lockup, which follows those who have been released and are trying to reintegrate into society.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Beyond Scared Straight

2011 | 9 seasons


Beyond Scared Straight is a reality show that follows a handful of at-risk teens as they spend up to three days in a penitentiary with real convicts to learn about the reality of life inside prison and what it means to get incarcerated. A follow-up meeting with the teenagers one month later collects their impressions and thoughts on their current lives and the direction they’re going to take.

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Prisoner: Cell Block H

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#12 For Life

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Bad Girls

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Locked Up Abroad

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Prison Playbook

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#16 The Night Of

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Alcatraz

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Hogan’s Heroes

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Breakout Kings

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#20 The 100

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Porridge

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Clink

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: netflix.com

#24 Jailbirds New Orleans

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Buried

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Hinter Gittern – Der Frauenknast

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Prisoner Of Love

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Within These Walls

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Captive

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: netflix.com

#30 Superjail!

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#31 30 Days

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#33 The Program: Prison Detox

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Love After Lockup

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Inhuman Resources

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: netflix.com

#36 When They See Us

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: netflix.com

#37 First And Last

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: netflix.com

#38 Women In Prison (1987)

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

#39 Love During Lockup

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Vis A Vis/Locked Up

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: netflix.com

#41 The Prisoner

The Best Prison Shows And Docuseries To Stream Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We Believe The Curse of Oak Island Will Make it to Season 10
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2020
I Create Object Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Felted Dress-Stories By Natalia Ivanova
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Combines Nature And Technology In His Latest Sculpture Of Modern-Day Protector
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
These Covers Of Magazines Advertising Computers In The 80’s Will Make You Go Back In Time
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
16 Unbelievable Stories From A Real Life Horror Movie White Girl
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.