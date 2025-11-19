Pierce Brosnan Passionately Shuts Down Body-Shamers As Wife Keely Wows With Stunning Weight Loss

Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith is proud of her weight loss journey — and she wasn’t afraid to show her transformation as she and her husband supported George Clooney during his Broadway debut on Thursday, April 3.
At the MobLand premiere in New York City this past week, the former James Bond actor and the journalist walked the red carpet in confidence and style, in honor of Clooney’s leading role in the production of Good Night, And Good Luck.
While other celebrities such as Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez were also in attendance, it’s undeniable that Smith brought a certain charm to the event.
Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith flaunted her weight loss as the two stepped out to support George Clooney on Broadway
Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan
Wearing a sleeveless black dress with a lace overlay, the 61-year-old donned a matching semi-sheer floral embellished shawl that was draped along her shoulders, additionally carrying a sparkling clutch in her hands.
To top it all off, she let her brunette locks hang effortlessly along her back, adorning the look with glittering silver earrings and a necklace.
Beside her, linking arms, was Brosnan, who wore a classic black suit with a white shirt underneath. He completed the look with a dark navy bowtie and sunglasses.
In the past, the two have been quite vocal regarding Smith’s weight, fully embracing her body despite the noise online.
Image credits: John Nacion / Getty
Image credits: Dave J Hogan / Getty
The author told Vogue in a previous interview, “I never shy away from… my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing,” to which Brosnan agreed, “I love my wife’s curves.”
Just last year, Smith also made sure to silence any haters by posting an empowering quote on social media.
“Look at your body. Look at those arms that have held people they love,” it read, derived from Lexy Florentina. “Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees. Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days.”
Smith has been open in the past regarding her body, sharing her acceptance and love for every aspect of her appearance
Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan
It continued, “Look at your smile that has grinned a million times at the moments that have brought you joy. Look at your body… not for the curves or texture but for the moments that this body has given you. Look at your body. Now what do you see?”
In her caption, Smith expressed her “gratitude” over the body that’s “given and accomplished” so much in 60 years.
Brosnan sweetly supported his beau when one social media user decided to point out all the changes made to their bodies, as reported by Hello! Magazine.
“I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children,” he said.
“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”
And time has certainly not changed that. Earlier this month with Fox News Digital, he continued to gush about his marriage to Smith.
He said, “Look, Keely and I — it will be 31 years here soon and it’s all gone by in the blink of an eye and the speed of a flame. We like each other and we have wonderful sons and we have a creative life.”
Brosnan says he seems to have fallen in love with his wife even more, especially since she birthed their five children
Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty
“And it’s about solving problems — how you solve the problems — and how you can deal with them and the stresses and strains of life. But she still makes my heart sing, and she still makes my world turn.”
The film producer sweetly added, “She allows me to go out into the world and create what I do as an actor. And that takes a strength and a stamina, and we just enjoy each other’s company.”
It isn’t a surprise that many celebrities, unfortunately, are criticized for their weight. Body shaming is glaringly popular nowadays, especially with the role of social media pushing the notion of an “ideal” body into the minds of many people — particularly women.
Even when public figures break their silence to bring exposure to unrealistic body standards and promote positivity and self-acceptance, others often create their own narrative.
“A deep love that goes beyond physical” someone described their relationship
Image credits: redlionny
Image credits: ChuckRamsay
Image credits: Shipulski
Image credits: kenzietuff
Image credits: Team_SNEED
Image credits: jden1035
Image credits: becomeharmony
Image credits: dumbbitchzine
Image credits: NotRioFromBar
Image credits: New_Common_Law
Image credits: sharktoshi_
Image credits: DiverHutch
Image credits: LegolasMizzou
