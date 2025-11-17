Hey Pandas, What’s Something Cool You’ve Done Recently? (Closed)

by

I want to hear your stories.

#1

Survived a stroke with no major lasting effects.

#2

Told my new girlfriend I love her 5 times a day for over a month….. Been alone for over 20 years, so that’s pretty cool!

#3

I watched a movie with my cow to see what she would do!

#4

Bought myself an electric 12-string guitar! It sounds awesome with distortion!

#5

I started my black belt training! I’m going for my third degree.

#6

started making this art mural like thing on the wall nearest to my desk in my room. im a bit of an artist myself, and i thought it would be cool to use my skill to add a little✨razzmatazz✨ to my room. its a fun little project i think. i am making art on pieces of paper and sticking it to the wall (cant draw on the wall itself ofc lolol).

#7

My mental health has gotten so much better!!! I’m very very happy that’s it’s gotten better.

#8

I was FaceTiming with my 7 y/o nephew in Denmark from the US. We spend most of the time having fun and laughing at the filters we could apply to FaceTime.
I see him once in person, once a year, so FaceTiming is just a cool and fabulous way to stay present in his life.
The real COOL part is, I “out-filtered” him, and he was impressed! 🧟‍♂️

#9

I had a silks performance it was so cool
I asked my crush out AND WEVE BEEN DATING FOR A MONTH AHHH
Eras tour movie!!!!!!!!!!
Managed to have 5 panic attacks in a day (tie with my current record oop)
Babysat my fave kids. 6 yo girl, 3 yo boy and 7 mo boy for 7 hours
Sewed a sea turtle for my friend
Made a cool tank top
Made it down the stairs without falling lmao
Got an 8 on my bio test (highest score) and my Spanish and algebra tests (those classes are 3 high school credits I’m in 8th)
Opened up to people abt my mental health :)
And I’m a week clean from sh!!!

#10

went to the eras movie!! it was so fun and i’m listening to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) rn!

