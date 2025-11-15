Hey Pandas, How Should I Come Out To My Homophobic Father? (Closed)

I am still living with my parents, and really want to come out. But I am afraid of being kicked out since I have nowhere to go. Please offer suggestions. (Baking a rainbow cake is not an option for me.)
#1
I am having the same problem with homophobic parents (im bi) And they dont know yet. But maybe do either a hit and run where you say it and just book it. Or come out through texts. Idk if this helps :/
#2
Id recommend not doing it yet. From the description you rely on them so you should wait
#3
My suggestions for coming out… I haven’t yet but I’ve had lots of help from bored panda so here are some of the suggestions that I’ve heard.
1. Make sure you are completely safe before coming out to your father, have 911 on speed dial ( not saying anything about your father I just want to be sure you stay safe )
1. Try to give the news to him through something he enjoys. How I’m planning on coming out is baking a cake, and frosting ” I’m Bisexual ” in the bi flag colors. That might help ease him into it.
3. Give him small hints, I remember asking my dad randomly what the Q in LGBTQ is and he said questioning of course. But I know I put a small seed of my LGBTQness in his mind.
And 4. Come out to your other friends or family, who know you’ll support you! Also, contact any LGBTQ friends, or relatives who can help you with your coming out. I really hope this helps!
#4
Needed to add one more thing…
5. Make sure your ready and sure about your sexuality! At first, i thought I was straight lesbian but then I had some time to think about it, and I discovered I was the B instead of the L. .
#5
I will admit, I can’t imagine being in your situation. I am so, so lucky to have wonderful, understanding parents. But if you need advice, I would suggest surrounding yourself with people that care about you, and maybe even find a place to stay if things go south. In the meantime, try dropping hints here and there. He may react badly if you drop it on him all at once, but being subtle might work better. Hope this helps! You have my support.
#6
If I were in your shoes… I’d test the waters a bit, like mentioning stories about kids who got kicked out cuz they were gay (they can be made up) and see how he reacts. If he agrees with the parents, don’t come out till you’re out of the house. You could also try coming out to other members of your family that you feel safe with, and then see what they think about coming out to your father.
I personally was outed about me being pansexual, so I didn’t have much to stress about, and I’m not planning on coming out as demi-flux to them. If you ever need to talk, we’re here for you. *rainbow hugs*
#7
To be honest, I would wait until I was old enough to move out. Or I would keep them in the dark.
