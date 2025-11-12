This Glass Sculpture Garden Will Get You Ready For Spring!

by

This incredible glass sculpture titled, Rabbit Lives at Claire’s House, was created by world-renowned glass artist, April Wagner, at her glassblowing studio in Pontiac, MI. Drawing inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, you can fall down a rabbit hole admiring all the detail in this intricate piece. Every time you look at it, you’ll notice something new and magical.

See more on Instagram @epiphanyglass.

More info: epiphanyglass.com

Rabbit Lives at Claire’s House is a celebration of nature and color.

This Glass Sculpture Garden Will Get You Ready For Spring!

Beautiful glass flowers of various colors and shapes are representational with a touch of whimsy.

This Glass Sculpture Garden Will Get You Ready For Spring!

There are so many amazing details in this piece, like small birds, bees…

This Glass Sculpture Garden Will Get You Ready For Spring!

Butterflies and tiny flowers….

This Glass Sculpture Garden Will Get You Ready For Spring!

Colorful dotted mushrooms and dragonflies.

This Glass Sculpture Garden Will Get You Ready For Spring!

This magical glass garden is compositional on all sides and can pull you into a beautiful fantasy world.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Things You Didn't Know About MADtv's Nicole Randall Johnson
7 Things You Didn’t Know About MADtv’s Nicole Randall Johnson
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2023
Linemood, Photos Combined With Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Tabatha’s Salon Takeover 3.03 – “Salon Vendome” Review
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2010
Will the Kardashians Have a New Show?
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2021
What the Show “Suits” Gets Right About Corporate Culture
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2017
Why “American Chopper” Isn’t as Good This Time Around
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.