This Glass Sculpture Garden Will Get You Ready For Spring!

This incredible glass sculpture titled, Rabbit Lives at Claire’s House, was created by world-renowned glass artist, April Wagner, at her glassblowing studio in Pontiac, MI. Drawing inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, you can fall down a rabbit hole admiring all the detail in this intricate piece. Every time you look at it, you’ll notice something new and magical.
See more on Instagram @epiphanyglass.
More info: epiphanyglass.com
Rabbit Lives at Claire’s House is a celebration of nature and color.
Beautiful glass flowers of various colors and shapes are representational with a touch of whimsy.
There are so many amazing details in this piece, like small birds, bees…
Butterflies and tiny flowers….
Colorful dotted mushrooms and dragonflies.
This magical glass garden is compositional on all sides and can pull you into a beautiful fantasy world.
