“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Dogs Acting Bizarre (40 New Pics)

by

Dogs have wacky thoughts. One moment they can be dozing off on your lap, but the next they decide to squeeze themselves into the sofa as if their life depends on it and won’t stop until they disappear between the pillows.

At times, these animals can be idiosyncratic, eccentric, and even ridiculous but their spontaneity is one of the reasons why we love them. Just check out the subreddit r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog. It’s full of our best four-legged friends acting out on their weirdest impulses. Like offering food to their favorite toy or showing a cat who’s boss by sitting on its face.

Continue scrolling to check out what the members of this wholesome online community have been posting, and fire up earlier Bored Panda publications on the subreddit here, here, and here.

P.S. Don’t miss our interview with a representative of the PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity, about dog behavior. You’ll find it between the pics!

#1 Favorite Toy First

Image source: Soumajeetb

#2 Recently Bought A Dog Cam… Our Pit Enjoying The House To Himself

Image source: Enigmatologists

#3 This Is Ruby. She Likes To Pet The Other Dogs At Daycare

Image source: Soumajeetb

#4 This Dog Looking To Make Sure The Coast Is Clear Before Doing This

Image source: Pazluz

#5 He Thinks This Face Will Convince Me To Let Him On The Couch

Image source: Coyoteladiess

#6 This Is Cap. Cap Is Deaf. Cap Doesn’t Like Bedtime. When Cap Doesn’t Want To Listen, He Pretends To Ignore His Signs

Image source: branch_

#7 Every Time I Bring Him To Work With Me He Squeezes Into My Desk Chair And Stays There The Whole Day

Image source: WeaselScout

#8 Eggs? I Haven’t Seen Any Eggs…

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#9 He Thinks He’s Still Small Enough To Be A Lap Dog

Image source: pribiranedc

#10 Four Stages Of Patting A Husky. 1. Shock. 2. Reluctance. 3. Enjoyment. 4. Smugness

Image source: Corgnazo

#11 He Really Wants To Know What’s Happening In The Yard Next Door

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#12 The New Cushion Remover I Ordered Works Like A Dream

Image source: JurassicPark3DD

#13 Judgment Day

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#14 Thats Some Good Muffin

Image source: gamerman2077

#15 I. Want. In

Image source: cenabollywood

#16 Corgi Does Not Approve Of Being Kenneled

Image source: justfearless

#17 Why Is He Like This

Image source: meow__meg

#18 2nd Week Home And He’s Learning. Not Sure What He’s Learning But He Learning

Image source: hamsamiches

#19 My Dog Shreds Her Toys And Gently Carries Around Their Eyes. If You Ask Her To Find Her Eyes She Will Bring One For You

Image source: bringthepuppiestome

#20 He Won’t Make 2 Trips

Image source: ifallupthestairsalot

#21 Bringing A Smile To Your Day

Image source: Yami-13

#22 A Little Too Excited

Image source: stubbnumv2

#23 Branch Manager

Image source: Billy_Lo

#24 I Gave Him A Pretzel & He Started To Fall Asleep With It In His Mouth. He’s Been Like This For 5 Whole Minutes

Image source: thatdogmom54

#25 Saving Him From The Evil Vacuum Monster

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#26 Huskies Are Always Drama Queens

Image source: JollyPeaches

#27 Actually I Dont Know Whats Wrong With My Boy Mogli. I Came Back Home From Work And He Was Sitting There Like This

Image source: realmxgu

#28 Post-Shower Trauma

Image source: CruelStick

#29 Not The Best Window Cleaning Service I Had, But He’s Doing His Best

Image source: ElCiscador

#30 My Great Dane Creeping On The Neighbors. Very Subtle

Image source:  SIN-apps1

#31 Too Busy Being A Derp With His Kong To Notice The Deer Invading His Property. He’s A Real Protector

Image source: SJRain86

#32 Ghost Or A Dog?

Image source: raamlal

#33 Fully Domesticated

Image source: sco-go

#34 The Taste Of Dafeet…

Image source: wdwiii

#35 Iggy’s Not Allowed On The Couch, So He Lays His Skin Rolls On It In Protest

Image source: iced327

#36 My Dog Broke

Image source: vtreue

#37 His Name Is Blue And He Isn’t The Smartest

Image source: I_eat_cement5312

#38 Doggo Seems A Bit Off

Image source: HatAccomplished8311

#39 So That’s How The Pyramids Were Built…

Image source: AmerBekic

#40 When The Forbidden Fruit Is Just Out Of Reach

Image source:  5_Frog_Margin

