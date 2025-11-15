“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Dogs Acting Bizarre (40 New Pics)

Dogs have wacky thoughts. One moment they can be dozing off on your lap, but the next they decide to squeeze themselves into the sofa as if their life depends on it and won’t stop until they disappear between the pillows.
At times, these animals can be idiosyncratic, eccentric, and even ridiculous but their spontaneity is one of the reasons why we love them. Just check out the subreddit r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog. It’s full of our best four-legged friends acting out on their weirdest impulses. Like offering food to their favorite toy or showing a cat who’s boss by sitting on its face.
#1 Favorite Toy First
Image source: Soumajeetb
#2 Recently Bought A Dog Cam… Our Pit Enjoying The House To Himself
Image source: Enigmatologists
#3 This Is Ruby. She Likes To Pet The Other Dogs At Daycare
Image source: Soumajeetb
#4 This Dog Looking To Make Sure The Coast Is Clear Before Doing This
Image source: Pazluz
#5 He Thinks This Face Will Convince Me To Let Him On The Couch
Image source: Coyoteladiess
#6 This Is Cap. Cap Is Deaf. Cap Doesn’t Like Bedtime. When Cap Doesn’t Want To Listen, He Pretends To Ignore His Signs
Image source: branch_
#7 Every Time I Bring Him To Work With Me He Squeezes Into My Desk Chair And Stays There The Whole Day
Image source: WeaselScout
#8 Eggs? I Haven’t Seen Any Eggs…
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#9 He Thinks He’s Still Small Enough To Be A Lap Dog
Image source: pribiranedc
#10 Four Stages Of Patting A Husky. 1. Shock. 2. Reluctance. 3. Enjoyment. 4. Smugness
Image source: Corgnazo
#11 He Really Wants To Know What’s Happening In The Yard Next Door
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#12 The New Cushion Remover I Ordered Works Like A Dream
Image source: JurassicPark3DD
#13 Judgment Day
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#14 Thats Some Good Muffin
Image source: gamerman2077
#15 I. Want. In
Image source: cenabollywood
#16 Corgi Does Not Approve Of Being Kenneled
Image source: justfearless
#17 Why Is He Like This
Image source: meow__meg
#18 2nd Week Home And He’s Learning. Not Sure What He’s Learning But He Learning
Image source: hamsamiches
#19 My Dog Shreds Her Toys And Gently Carries Around Their Eyes. If You Ask Her To Find Her Eyes She Will Bring One For You
Image source: bringthepuppiestome
#20 He Won’t Make 2 Trips
Image source: ifallupthestairsalot
#21 Bringing A Smile To Your Day
Image source: Yami-13
#22 A Little Too Excited
Image source: stubbnumv2
#23 Branch Manager
Image source: Billy_Lo
#24 I Gave Him A Pretzel & He Started To Fall Asleep With It In His Mouth. He’s Been Like This For 5 Whole Minutes
Image source: thatdogmom54
#25 Saving Him From The Evil Vacuum Monster
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#26 Huskies Are Always Drama Queens
Image source: JollyPeaches
#27 Actually I Dont Know Whats Wrong With My Boy Mogli. I Came Back Home From Work And He Was Sitting There Like This
Image source: realmxgu
#28 Post-Shower Trauma
Image source: CruelStick
#29 Not The Best Window Cleaning Service I Had, But He’s Doing His Best
Image source: ElCiscador
#30 My Great Dane Creeping On The Neighbors. Very Subtle
Image source: SIN-apps1
#31 Too Busy Being A Derp With His Kong To Notice The Deer Invading His Property. He’s A Real Protector
Image source: SJRain86
#32 Ghost Or A Dog?
Image source: raamlal
#33 Fully Domesticated
Image source: sco-go
#34 The Taste Of Dafeet…
Image source: wdwiii
#35 Iggy’s Not Allowed On The Couch, So He Lays His Skin Rolls On It In Protest
Image source: iced327
#36 My Dog Broke
Image source: vtreue
#37 His Name Is Blue And He Isn’t The Smartest
Image source: I_eat_cement5312
#38 Doggo Seems A Bit Off
Image source: HatAccomplished8311
#39 So That’s How The Pyramids Were Built…
Image source: AmerBekic
#40 When The Forbidden Fruit Is Just Out Of Reach
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
