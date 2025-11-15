Girl Marries A Woman In A Video Game, Her Boyfriend Loses It

This story from an upset boyfriend posted on the r/AreTheStraightsOk subreddit has left people online scratching their heads. The screenshot of the post was tweeted by Tauriq Moosa, who added the caption “Absolutely screaming at this,” which basically sums up how most people felt about the case.
It turns out the man in his 20s has become seriously suspicious of his “supposedly straight girlfriend” after she married a female character in a video game. “My girlfriend has been playing Skyrim for the first time and married Serana,” he said and made it clear how upset the whole thing made him.
The guy got upset with his “supposedly straight” girlfriend after she married Serana, a female character in Skyrim
In a game where you can role-play in a countless number of ways, it’s only fitting that you can get into one of your favorite characters. In case that happens, there’s an option to marry in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
After the user Tauriq shared the screenshot of his post on Twitter, it went viral, making everyone scratch their heads
Here is the full post that the author of the story initially shared on the AreTheStraightsOk subreddit
Bored Panda reached out to IT professional, streamer and writer Logan Thrives who like many others couldn’t miss a chance to share their reaction to this unusual situation. “It’s a goddamn video game ffs, let her have her bi awakening in peace,” Logan tweeted.
Logan told us that after initially stumbled upon the incident, they laughed. “I’ve dated guys like this so it was sort of a not very surprised ‘ah, of course’ kind of laugh,” they explained. “This dude is definitely threatened by the idea that his girlfriend is interested in a female game character, and went ‘out of her way’ (read: it’s actually not hard) to mod it specifically so she could marry Serana. I’d call that insecure.”
Logan has played Skyrim for years and bought the SE version a bit ago so they could mod it. According to them, the reality in video games we play cannot be confused with the real world. “It’s escapism, they said and added that “I may have joked about her having her bi awakening (and I remember a few people on that post commenting that they learned they were gay/bi through gaming), but gaming is escapism where we can explore parts of ourselves that aren’t totally acceptable within society and sometimes have empowering power fantasies about ourselves or who we want to be.”
According to Logan Thrives, “there’s a lot of allure to wanting to be the hero, to the visceral satisfaction of fighting NPCs, but it’s not always a reflection of ourselves 100% of the time.” Logan also reminds everyone that “the biggest thing people need to remember is that gaming is not real, and your actions in video games do not reflect on you in real life. It’s a sandbox – you can live any fantasy you want inside of it, but when it’s time to go home you dust off the sand and leave it behind,” they concluded.
People online seemed to have a lot to say about this whole situation
The very first step to tying the knot is getting the Amulet of Mara. The easiest way to do so is from Riften, a city in the Southeastern region of Skyrim which is home to Skyrim’s Thieves’ Guild. It’s also where all marriages take place.
Here, you’ll need to get hold of the person named Marmal, with whom you should speak about Mara. Finally, he will tell you about marriage and offer you the Amulet of Mara for 200 gold. Only after obtaining this amulet the Dragonborn is available to marry with an eligible character regardless of either party’s gender.
Skyrim is full of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes, and there’s no race or gender restriction on who you can marry. Many of Skyrim’s followers are open to marriage, even though you aren’t allowed to marry any vampires through regular in-game actions.
So if you’re interested in marrying Serana or any other vampire, you will have to use of a mod. Here is a useful guide of instructions on downloading and using the popular “Marriable Serana” mod created by C0drm0nk33.
Others pointed out that the guy must be seriously insecure to get upset over this
Getting married in Skyrim is actually worth it. You’re expected to be given 100 gold daily by your spouse, and it stacks for whenever you’re available to retrieve it from them. They can also cook you a meal that grants buffs, and you get an experience boost for that day. So, I mean, who wouldn’t marry Serana in Skyrim?!
