Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Eaten In Another Country?

Let’s see what people have eaten!

I’ve eaten fried crickets with tajin in Mexico (my home country)

During our trek in the Amazon the camp cook would often “Find” our dinner. We often had various bugs (including caterpillar), snake, rat, eel, and my personal favourite… ‘You don’t want to know!’, which was a really fatty meat that melted in the mouth, tasted amazing when cooked on the open fire. Never did find out what it was…

rocky mountain oysters (bull testicles)

Scorpion in china

Circus peanuts, candy corn, peeps…wait I’m just an American who’s never had the pleasure of leaving the country.

