People Online Really Tried These 30 Foods And Drinks Before Knocking Them, But Can’t Stand Them

Back in the day, I was a big fan of tropical fruits and, as you probably guessed, durian was at the top of my list of desires. I’d read a lot about its incredible taste and even more incredible smell. And so, after several years of dreaming, in 2018 I went to China and there, at some street diner in Guangzhou, I finally tried it… What can I tell you? Really tasty, but the absolutely hellish smell completely discouraged me not only from the taste, but also from further fascination with this kind of fruit.
In fact, there are now over 7 billion people in the world, and about the same number of taste preferences in food. What is an undoubted delicacy for many can literally turn others inside out just with its taste. And here is a special selection by Bored Panda based on a viral thread in the AskReddit community dedicated to just such foods, meals and drinks…
#1
Black licorice. I’ve accepted my DNA just can’t stand the stuff.
Image source: slimpawws, The Nix Company
#2
Intestines/innards of any kind and solid portions of fat on meat. One of my husband’s favorite dishes is barbequed intestines (Japanese barbecue) and I can smell its appeal, but I physically can’t deal with the texture. And it really saddens me because I’ve always wanted to eat menudo and I know the soup is bomb AF 😭. I think I have some sort of fat/chewy PTSD from when I was forced to eat gristle off of meat as a kid.
Image source: LeocadiaPualani, Krista
#3
Liver the smell alone makes me sick.
Image source: anon, stu_spivack
#4
Raw oysters.
Image source: lsutigerzfan, Anima Visual
#5
Tripe
Image source: anon, stu_spivack
#6
Matcha ! Just tastes like grass to me
Image source: mulberrycedar, NipananLifestyle.com
#7
Beer, of any kind. It always makes me very nauseous.
Image source: LiliumLena, kazuend
#8
Overnight oats. They’re basically lumpy, cold snot in my throat first thing in the morning. I gag just thinking about adding chia seeds.
Image source: DarkDesireX, Irina Grigoraş
#9
Most definitely Brussel Sprouts. I’ve tried them in so many forms and yet I still hate them.
Image source: guidesthehermit, Jez Timms
#10
Kombucha, smells like stinky feet and taste like vinegar to me.
Image source: -LordKromdar-, Tim-Oliver Metz
#11
Blue cheeses
Image source: 28374woolijay, ROMAN ODINTSOV
#12
I know this is a drink, but sparkling water. I like some flavors, but I can’t stand that after taste. Bleh
Image source: TruBluBritt, Pixabay
#13
Octopus.
The texture just isn’t for me. I want to like it. The flavor is fine, just can’t get over the chewing experience.
Image source: nocksers, RDNE Stock project
#14
Chitlins
Image source: Old_opionated-man, izzycooking
#15
Lamb. I tried… really
Image source: Ab1156, cottonbro studio
#16
Peeps, the Easter sugared candy. I like to think I can digest anything covered in sugar BUT NOT THAT….
Image source: Asapdustybraids, David Goehring
#17
okra. liver and onions.
Image source: crablegsforlife, Quang Nguyen Vinh
#18
Wine. Every year I’ll try it around the holidays with family and it’s still gross
Image source: anon, Maria das Dores
#19
Caviar .
The salty /fishy /cold/ bubble tea texture combo makes me retch . Smoked salmon too – I’m a terrible one for cold fishy amuse-bouche.
Image source: candynickle
#20
Olives. I’ve tried many varieties. I always try them because they look like they’d be good but they’re just not.
Image source: TRIGMILLION, Polina Tankilevitch
#21
IPAs and stouts.
Image source: Revenge_of_the_Khaki, Alfo Medeiros
#22
Beets. I just can’t.
Image source: Many_Dirlam, Melissa LeGette
#23
I can’t drink egg nog. Every year I give it a shot and try to like it, but I just can’t.
Image source: cyberzed11, Jill Wellington
#24
Tofu. I’m trying to be more health conscious and environmentally friendly with my eating habits. I’ve tried tofu several different ways, but haven;t found a flavor/style I like enough to keep eating.
Image source: WongoKnight, Polina Tankilevitch
#25
Celery
Image source: isellskooma, Karolina Grabowska
#26
Spicy food. Never have been able to eat it.
Image source: Jazzpants51, Peijia Li
#27
Eggplant!
Image source: bach678, Zen Chung
#28
Pea soup, just can’t
Image source: Sobeksdream, Qfamily
#29
Durian.
I went to a restaurant that served all the types of durian on a platter, all the way up to musang king. Hated every bite.
My fellow Asians judge me for hating it, but I refuse to be shamed. My American palate won’t let me like it.
There’s a reason they’re banned on public transport in Asia.
Image source: c1570911, Eugene Kim
#30
Sweet potatoes
Image source: MorrisseysButcher, Valeria Boltneva
