Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

by

I got hooked on photography 3 years ago, and bought a refurbished mirrorless camera for 750 USD at the time. I am still using the same camera body that can now be bought for 300 USD. I also only own two lenses, and honestly only use one of them mostly (equipment details at the bottom).

I have taken portraits, landscapes and city photo. I post most online and I had a few printed, and they all look great. You don’t have to have an expensive DSLR with 46 megapixels to take photos you and others would enjoy. If you would like to take great photos, start with whatever you can afford and carry.

Equipment:

Camera: Olympus om-d e-m5 (first)

Main lens: Panasonic 25mm f/1.4

Secondary lens: M. Zuiko 12mm-50mm f/3.5

*If you enjoy taking portraits of strangers, I have found them to be a lot more compelled to being photographed with a smaller camera as opposed to with a big one (my friends were using).

More info: Instagram

#1

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#2

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#3

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#4

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#5

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#6

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#7

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#8

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#9

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#10

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#11

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#12

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#13

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#14

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#15

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#16

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#17

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#18

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#19

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#20

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#21

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#22

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#23

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#24

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#25

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#26

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#27

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#28

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#29

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#30

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#31

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#32

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#33

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#34

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#35

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#36

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#37

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

#38

Photography With A Mirrorless Camera

Patrick Penrose
