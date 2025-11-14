Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

by

Hello, my name is Sabrina Boem and I am a catographer. Since I adopted my cats Sissi and Ricky 9 years ago, I’ve fallen in love with cats and I started photographing them. But I don’t only take photos of my cats. I love how funny all cats are, as I documented in my shooting about monorail cats.

I also love photographing community cats and I do private shootings of people with their cats at home, which inspired my photo project OF CATS AND MEN to show that special bond. 

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always noticed how much time cats spend looking through windows at home or napping on the sill. Besides, you all know how curious cats are, so sometimes they just like to sit there and watch passersby or do some bird watching, as my cats often do at home.

Window cats have been of great inspiration, so much so that I’ve made a selection of my favorite shots. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 My Sissi And Ricky, Making Sure Everything’s All Right In The Neighborhood

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#2

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#3 My Cat Ricky, So Disappointed Because It’s Raining And He Can’t Go Out

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#4 Climbing Cat. It Looked Lower From The Ground…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#5 That Was Quite A Nap! But We All Need A Break Every Now And Then, Right?

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#6 And There He Goes Again… Downwards! Maybe When He Was A Kitten He Was Not Taught That He Simply Ought To Jump Down The Sill

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#7 Feeling Observed

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#8 Napping And Tanning

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#9 Cuddles

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#10 “Hi There! So Nice To See You!”

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#11 Just Napping…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#12 Feeling Observed

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#13 On Watch. “Who Are You? What Do You Want Human?”

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#14 “What Are You Staring At, Human?”

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#15 Just Another Chilly Winter Day

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#16 Sissi Practicing Her Favorite Sport: Birdwatching

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#17 In A Shelter, Waiting For Adoption

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#18 Double Beauty

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#19 Ricky And Those Hazy Lazy Summer Afternoons

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#20 Stray Cat

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#21 On Watch. Authorized Personnel Only

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#22 Do Not Disturb … My Ricky Is Sleeping

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#23 When All You Want Is To Take A Nap And That Stalking Photographer Won’t Stop Shooting…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#24 There Must Be Something About Cats And Windows That Makes Every Shot Look Perfect

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#25 Sweet Dreams

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#26

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#27 At The Colony Near The Local Shelter

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#28 At The Shelter…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#29 Cats With Careers: At The Jewelry…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#30 My Sissi

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#31 Stretching – Uuhhhhh That Was Quite A Nap!

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#32 I Might Go Catch That Bird … Or I’ll Just Watch It From Here …

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#33 Easier Getting Down Than Jumping On…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#34 My Sissi. “Will You Let Me In??”

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#35 My Sissi: Birdwatching

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#36 Hey!! Is Anybody Out There???

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#37 On The Window Sill, High Up There, Where She Feels Safer, Where She Can Check Her Territory, And Most Importantly Where Maybe That Kind Man Who Cares For Her Daily Will Open The Window And Will Give Her An Extra Treat

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#38

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#39 “Shhhh, Don’t Tell Anyone That I’m Here…”

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#40 .

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#41 “Authorized Personnel Only. You Get That Human?”

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#42 Just Napping…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#43 On A Secret Mission

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#44 Ready For Cocktail Hour

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#45 When It’s Lunch Time And Your Cat Lady Is Late

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#46

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#47

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#48

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#49 Ana And Her Furry Family

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#50 My Cat Sissi, Annoyed By Our Neighbor’s Law Mower…

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#51 Sissi

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#52 At The Sanctuary. Wating For Their Forever Home

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#53 No, I’m Not Signing A Disclaimer

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#54 How Do I Get Out??

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#55

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#56

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#57 Lunchtime At The Shelter

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#58 My Sissi, Looking Through The Window

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#59 Just Passing By At The Right Moment

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

#60 Applied Cat Logic – Yes, Sure, Nobody Can See You Like That. Except Maybe For One Thing… Hey, Buddy, You Forgot Your Tail!

Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pregnant Lady In Tears As Half-Brother Refuses To Adopt Her Future Baby Since She’s Totally Broke
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Guy Can’t Get His Cat To Sit In The Circle, But Then Discovers Something Frightening About His Cat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Fascinating History Of The Banana
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
At Least We Can See What Mark Hamill Would Look Like as Vesemir
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2020
The TV Casts We ‘Adopt’
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2015
I Photograph My Life And Tell Story About Armenia
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.