Cats Love Windows, Here Are My 60 Photos That Capture That

Hello, my name is Sabrina Boem and I am a catographer. Since I adopted my cats Sissi and Ricky 9 years ago, I’ve fallen in love with cats and I started photographing them. But I don’t only take photos of my cats. I love how funny all cats are, as I documented in my shooting about monorail cats.
I also love photographing community cats and I do private shootings of people with their cats at home, which inspired my photo project OF CATS AND MEN to show that special bond.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always noticed how much time cats spend looking through windows at home or napping on the sill. Besides, you all know how curious cats are, so sometimes they just like to sit there and watch passersby or do some bird watching, as my cats often do at home.
Window cats have been of great inspiration, so much so that I’ve made a selection of my favorite shots. Enjoy!
#1 My Sissi And Ricky, Making Sure Everything’s All Right In The Neighborhood
#2
#3 My Cat Ricky, So Disappointed Because It’s Raining And He Can’t Go Out
#4 Climbing Cat. It Looked Lower From The Ground…
#5 That Was Quite A Nap! But We All Need A Break Every Now And Then, Right?
#6 And There He Goes Again… Downwards! Maybe When He Was A Kitten He Was Not Taught That He Simply Ought To Jump Down The Sill
#7 Feeling Observed
#8 Napping And Tanning
#9 Cuddles
#10 “Hi There! So Nice To See You!”
#11 Just Napping…
#12 Feeling Observed
#13 On Watch. “Who Are You? What Do You Want Human?”
#14 “What Are You Staring At, Human?”
#15 Just Another Chilly Winter Day
#16 Sissi Practicing Her Favorite Sport: Birdwatching
#17 In A Shelter, Waiting For Adoption
#18 Double Beauty
#19 Ricky And Those Hazy Lazy Summer Afternoons
#20 Stray Cat
#21 On Watch. Authorized Personnel Only
#22 Do Not Disturb … My Ricky Is Sleeping
#23 When All You Want Is To Take A Nap And That Stalking Photographer Won’t Stop Shooting…
#24 There Must Be Something About Cats And Windows That Makes Every Shot Look Perfect
#25 Sweet Dreams
#26
#27 At The Colony Near The Local Shelter
#28 At The Shelter…
#29 Cats With Careers: At The Jewelry…
#30 My Sissi
#31 Stretching – Uuhhhhh That Was Quite A Nap!
#32 I Might Go Catch That Bird … Or I’ll Just Watch It From Here …
#33 Easier Getting Down Than Jumping On…
#34 My Sissi. “Will You Let Me In??”
#35 My Sissi: Birdwatching
#36 Hey!! Is Anybody Out There???
#37 On The Window Sill, High Up There, Where She Feels Safer, Where She Can Check Her Territory, And Most Importantly Where Maybe That Kind Man Who Cares For Her Daily Will Open The Window And Will Give Her An Extra Treat
#38
#39 “Shhhh, Don’t Tell Anyone That I’m Here…”
#40 .
#41 “Authorized Personnel Only. You Get That Human?”
#42 Just Napping…
#43 On A Secret Mission
#44 Ready For Cocktail Hour
#45 When It’s Lunch Time And Your Cat Lady Is Late
#46
#47
#48
#49 Ana And Her Furry Family
#50 My Cat Sissi, Annoyed By Our Neighbor’s Law Mower…
#51 Sissi
#52 At The Sanctuary. Wating For Their Forever Home
#53 No, I’m Not Signing A Disclaimer
#54 How Do I Get Out??
#55
#56
#57 Lunchtime At The Shelter
#58 My Sissi, Looking Through The Window
#59 Just Passing By At The Right Moment
#60 Applied Cat Logic – Yes, Sure, Nobody Can See You Like That. Except Maybe For One Thing… Hey, Buddy, You Forgot Your Tail!
